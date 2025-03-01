Viral video shows woman viciously kick small dog over argument with neighbor about plant damage

A viral video showing a woman kicking a small dog has led to the arrest of two women, say California police.

The video garnered millions of views on social media and showed two women confronting a man in his front yard before one angrily kicks his small white dog into the bushes.

On Thursday, police announced in a Facebook post that they had arrested the two women in the city of Pittsburg, an industrial suburb in the San Francisco Bay.

The Pittsburg Police Dept. had initially posted on Monday that police were made aware of the video and were investigating the matter.

Later police said they had identified the two women as Lagashia Williams and Graciela Amar and said they had issued multiple felony warrants for both.

KNTV-TV reported that the women were the daughter and granddaughter of a third woman who had accidentally damaged a potted plant in the yard of Albert Lopes. He allegedly criticized her, and the women came to defend her after they heard about the altercation.

Lopes, the owner of the dog, said that her name was Gigi and that she had been injured in the attack but was recovering. He said her treatment may cost more than $16,000.

"She's going to get every bit of living and everything that she needs that I can possibly give her," Lopes said.

Lopes also told KRON-TV that one of the women had a gun, while the women claim that he had a gun when he confronted the grandmother. Neighbors said they were shocked because the neighborhood was relatively quiet and family-friendly.

"We want to assure everyone that Gigi is safe at home this evening, while the two suspects are currently in County Jail," said police.

The viral video can be viewed on KNTV's news report on YouTube.

