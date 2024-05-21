Viral video: Middle-schooler grabs teacher, throws her sideways against classroom wall amid fight with another student

Cellphone video shows the moment a Texas middle-schooler grabbed a teacher and threw her sideways against a classroom wall amid a fight with another student Monday,

The fight took place Monday at Hurshel Antwine Middle School in El Paso, which is part of the Socorro Independent School District, KTSM-TV reported in reference to the video, which the station said has gone viral.

Separate thuds are audible when she hits the wall and then lands on the classroom floor.

KTSM's video report said the social studies teacher was trying to break up a fight between two of her students. The teacher is seen in the clip getting between the students in a classroom before one of the students appears to throw a punch past her, grabs her shoulders, and throws her sideways against a wall.

At least one of her legs is seen leaving the ground during the throw.

An unredacted video shows that the student who threw the teacher against the wall appears to be the aggressor in the fight with the other student, throwing repeated punches while the other student doesn't fight back. The one-sided dust-up continued for nearly 20 more seconds after the teacher was thrown.

The teacher soon rises to her feet after several seconds, and two individuals — presumably other teachers — enter the classroom, with one of them yelling, "What are you doing?" according to the unredacted video, as the students are separated.

The teacher who was thrown into the wall appears to collapse into a seated position on the floor.

KTSM said the following message was sent to parents: “Hello, this is Patricia Fernandez, principal of Hurshel Antwine Middle School. I am calling to inform you that an altercation occurred among students in a classroom on our campus today. This was an isolated incident between individual students. The students involved are being addressed by administration and law enforcement, as appropriate. There was no threat to other students or the campus. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Hurshel Antwine Middle School and Team SISD.”



The station said it reached out to the school district for comment.

Lone Star Live said district officials didn't answer when asked if the woman in the video is a teacher or if she she was injured. The outlet added that officials didn't answer when asked what kind of punishment the students involved might face, if they would be expelled, or if they would be sent to an alternative education program.

Officials also didn't answer when asked if teachers have panic buttons in their classrooms or if police are assigned to each school, Lone Star Live reported, adding that officials also didn't respond when asked who will decide whether or not to pursue charges in the case.

Blaze News recently looked into a dozen disturbing instances when students got brutally violent with teachers.

