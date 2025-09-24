Viral video: Thug who cops say is younger than 16 repeatedly pummels elderly worker in brutal attack during rap concert

A viral video shows a male knocking down an elderly worker at a Kansas City concert venue and delivering well over a dozen blows to the worker's face and head.

The brutal attack took place Sunday during a rap concert featuring NBA YoungBoy at the T-Mobile Center. Police confirmed to Blaze News that the suspect is under the age of 16.

'He just completely lost it.'

Officer Alayna Gonzalez of the Kansas City Police Department added to Blaze News that the "juvenile male was detained and subsequently released to his guardian pending further investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing, and detectives are actively working with prosecutors for consideration of applicable charges."

WDAF-TV reported that the suspect also assaulted a security guard who ejected him from the venue.

Shani Tate Ross, a T-Mobile Center spokesperson, told Blaze News that the staff member "sustained serious injuries. After receiving prompt care from on-site first aid personnel, they were later treated at a local hospital for their injuries."

The victim of the attack caught on video — 66-year-old Thomas Schlange — is seen on the clip trying to push away the teenager who towers over him, but he has no chance. The teen begins delivering a flurry of lefts and rights as Schlange is flat on his back and trapped on the floor between two rows of seats. Finally another male pulls the teen off the victim, who appears dazed, and blood is seen around his mouth as others try to help him up.

Schlange told WDAF in a follow-up story that "I went down and had blows to my head" and that his priority in those moments was "just getting him off, getting him off of me … because he was so enraged, so we were just, in essence, trying to protect the fans."

So what allegedly set off the suspect?

Witness and local pastor Robert McDaniel told the station the attack commenced after the suspect was told his ticket didn’t match the seat he was in.

“He was asked to move to another place because his ticket wasn’t where he was sitting, and immediately he just completely lost it,” McDaniel recounted to WDAF.

McDaniel also remarked to the station that the disturbing video underscores the inability of some teens these days to control their emotions.

“But there is something going on in his heart that needs to be fixed, and what that is is his emotions,” McDaniel added to WDAF. “He needs to learn how to operate and work through and process those emotions.”

Schlange — who has worked his job for over 20 years — added to the station that "young adults or people growing into adulthood ... need to learn how to control ... anger."

The office of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas noted to WDAF that the T-Mobile Center "will work with KCPD, our prosecutors, and our employees to ensure the assailants are identified and charged for the criminal conduct that occurred Sunday evening.”

The station added that Schlange is expected to meet Friday with Kansas City police.

What's more, the United Center in Chicago noted on its website that it canceled the NBA YoungBoy concert scheduled for Wednesday, WDAF noted.

Many observers are furious over the brutal attack. Here are just a few of their reactions.

"Disgusting. What a sad excuse for a human. I hope he’s charged, as an adult, with felony assault," one commenter wrote. "He deserves lengthy jail time."

"Elderly abuse. Assault," another commenter stated. "10 [years] from now the boy will be in prison or dead."

"What a complete POS," another commenter noted. "Kid steals someone else's seat then freaks as soon as he's called out on it SMH. This dirtbag needs to be put in jail for a long while; decent people don't behave like this."

