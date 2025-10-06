Virginia prosecutor planning to let Letitia James off the hook on mortgage fraud allegations: MSNBC

A Virginia prosecutor has indicated that she may decline to charge New York Attorney General Letitia James in connection with alleged mortgage fraud.

Trump demanded that James resign from her office and called her a "wacky crook" in a social media post in April after the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency released evidence that she allegedly falsely claimed a Virginia property as her "principal" residence.

Norfolk prosecutor Elizabeth Yusi told co-workers that she did not believe there was probable cause to prosecute James, according to two sources who spoke to MSNBC.

The report said that Yusi will present her recommendation to interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the coming weeks. The sources said that prosecutors are bracing themselves for the likelihood that Yusi will be fired by Halligan for refusing to prosecute.

The president continued his rhetorical assault on James in a post Saturday on social media.

"Corrupt Letitia James is costing New York State Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in lost business. No company or individual wants to be there, knowing that she's the 'Attorney General.' She is a Complete and Total Disaster," he wrote.

MSNBC reported that the Department of Justice declined to comment and the White House did not respond to the request.

Blaze News reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and to James' office for comment.

"Until this 'SCUM' is removed from the Attorney General's Office, no company will move to New York, and few companies will be using the New York Stock Exchange, or NASDAQ, for going Public," the president added.

