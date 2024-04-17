Voters shock CNN when they reveal who they're voting for after saying Trump is unfit for office: 'But I'm voting for him'

Democrats love to harp on Donald Trump's moral fitness, arguing his criminal proceedings and moral character render him unfit for the presidency.

CNN correspondent Gary Tuchman recently spoke with voters in Roberts County, Texas, where he discovered that voters agree with that argument. But at the end of the day, those same voters admitted they will still support Trump over President Joe Biden on Election Day.

Voter Kay Swart described Trump's moral character as "terrible," something that "can't get much lower than it is."

"He continues to make crazy comments about being a dictator first day and repercussions against people who he feels have wronged him," Swart continued.

But, to Tuchman's surprise, neither Trump's moral character nor the possibility that he will be criminally convicted will deter Swart or her husband, Ron, from voting for Trump.

"I don't think he's fit, but I'm voting for him," Kay Swart said.

Ron, moreover, agreed that Trump "most definitely" possess poor ethics and morals. But in his view, anything is better than Biden.

"I feel like as wrong as it's going to be to have [Trump] for president, he's still going to be a lot better president for the United States than what we're going with Joe Biden and the Democrats," Ron Swart said. "I really feel like that we are not going be able to survive another four years of the Democrats in charge."

Another voter, Rick McDowell, dismissed the idea that Trump's criminal trials are a political liability, citing allegations of Biden family corruption.

"[Trump's] as fit as the current president," McDowell said. "Because nobody investigates Joe Biden, nobody's going to investigate Joe Biden."

Yes, Trump won Roberts County in 2020 with 96% of the vote and won the county in 2016 with 94% of the vote.

But what is important to this story is the fact that these voters agree with a key Democratic talking point — that Trump is morally questionable and his criminal proceedings are not great — and yet it doesn't make a difference to them.

CNN found that these voters first supported Mike Pence or Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primary. But when it became clear that Trump would be the nominee, they threw their support behind him.

The phenomenon will be a major undercurrent in the election because voters are most concerned about the economy and immigration — two issues they trust Trump to handle and blame Biden for worsening.

