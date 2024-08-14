Walz doubles down after evidence shows he misled his military service: 'I am d**n proud'

Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (D) is not apologizing for misrepresenting his service in the Minnesota National Guard, going as far as to hint that criticizing anyone who served in the U.S. military is unwarranted.

While on the campaign trail on Tuesday, Walz addressed the mounting controversy and criticisms after multiple videos and statements that he and others had made about his service during his time in politics surfaced. From falsely stating he "carried a weapon of war in war" to not correcting others who claimed he served in Afghanistan, there has been a clear pattern Walz has followed.

"These guys ... are even attacking me for my record of service, and I just want to say, I’m proud to have served my country, and I always will be," Walz said during an appearance at the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees union convention.

'I thank you for your service. But you shouldn't have lied about it.'

"I’m going to say it again as clearly as I can: I am damn proud of my service to this country, and I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person’s service record," he continued. "Anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, including my opponent, I just have a few simple words: Thank you for your service and sacrifice."

"Hi Tim, I thank you for your service. But you shouldn't have lied about it. You shouldn't have said you went to war when you didn't. Nor should you have said that you didn't know your unit was going to Iraq. Happy to discuss more in a debate," GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance said in response to Walz.

The flak Walz has received over leaving his unit to instead run for Congress in Minnesota as his men were about to deploy to Iraq, even though he initially said he was going to deploy with them, has followed Walz for years. John Kolb, who would have been Walz's boss if he had gone on the deployment, recently broke his silence and slammed Walz for misrepresenting his service.

"I do not regret Tim Walz retired early" because the man who replaced him, Thomas Behrends, turned out to be an exemplary leader and was needed during their unit's tough mission to Iraq, Kolb said.

"I also have no criticism of his service as an E7 and E8 in the [Minnesota Army National Guard]. By all accounts and on the record, he was a competent Chief of Firing Battery/Gunnery Sergeant and First Sergeant. I cannot say the same of his service sitting, frocked, in the [command sergeant major] chair," Kolb explained. "He did not earn the rank or successfully complete any assignment as an E9. It is an affront to the Noncommissioned Officer Corps that he continues to glom onto the title. I can sit in the cockpit of an airplane, it does not make me a pilot."



