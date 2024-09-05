Tim Walz hit with House subpoena for records on massive alleged $250 million pandemic fraud

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was subpoenaed for records related to a $250 million alleged fraud scheme during the pandemic.

The massive fraud scheme involved funds being paid out to a nonprofit called "Feeding Our Future" that claimed to be set up to help feed poor children in Minnesota but instead apparently stole millions to enrich the plotters.

'The Committee today is proceeding with a subpoena to compel responses.'

House Education and Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) says that Walz, who is the governor of Minnesota, was unresponsive to a request for information about the alleged scam. Although some documents have been produced for the committee, Foxx says that they were not produced in a timely matter nor did they answer her questions about Walz's oversight of the program.

A U.S. attorney charged 70 people in relation to the scam in 2022, and to date, five individuals have been convicted of fraud. Others are awaiting trial on charges including bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering. Officials say that the stolen money was used to buy real estate, luxury cars, and other illegal purchases.

An audit found that Minnesota's Department of Education failed to catch warning signs of fraud from the nonprofit and didn't force organizers to meet program requirements.

“After MDE, under Governor Walz, failed to respond to previous attempts by the Committee to garner information necessary to uncover how the Governor and the USDA allowed such fraud to occur, the Committee today is proceeding with a subpoena to compel responses,” wrote Foxx.

"This was an appalling abuse of a federal COVID-era program," read a statement from a Walz spokesperson to Axios.

The Axios report said that some Republicans are uneasy about the subpoena because of the possibility of political backlash from the appearance of political motivation.

