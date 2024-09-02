Walz walks away after he was asked about Israeli-American murdered by Hamas before rescue could happen

Governor Tim Walz (D) walked away from reporters after he was asked about Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a hostage held by Hamas, after it was revealed he was killed by the terrorist group shortly before Israel's military could rescue him and five other hostages.

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate was back in St. Paul to attend the Minnesota State Fair, where he participated in a press gaggle and bragged how their state fair is the best in the Midwest. He then answered several questions before being asked about the hostages who were killed.

“What’s your reaction to the six hostages being found in Gaza?” a reporter asked.

"Alright, thanks everybody!" Walz replied after a staffer jumped in to tell him it was time to go.

'Whoever murdered our abductees - does not want a deal.'

The Dossier reported the staffer who signaled to Walz it was time to leave was Teddy Tschann, a national press secretary for the Harris-Walz 2024 campaign. Tschann has been a longtime political operative in Minnesota.

Walz's decision to not answer the question has been heavily criticized by Republicans and Israel supporters.

The hostages being found killed has reignited the calls for Israel to accept a ceasefire deal to secure the remaining hostages before something else happens to them. President Joe Biden, fresh from spending multiple days at the beach, said he did not believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was doing enough to get a deal done with Hamas.

"Whoever murdered our abductees - does not want a deal. ... We will hunt and get him and we will come to an account with him," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

