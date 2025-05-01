Wanda Sykes says white people should be embarrassed for 'incompetent and corrupt' Trump admin

Comedian and actress Wanda Sykes said that white people should be embarrassed over the first 100 days of the second term of President Donald Trump.

Sykes made the comments while a guest on "The Late Show" after host Stephen Colbert asked her what she thought of the Signal debacle under Defense Dept. Secretary Pete Hegseth. She had previously worked as a procurement specialist at the National Security Agency.

'You ain't got no business being on Signal! Signal is for booty calls! That's it! That's it!'

“I have to say, white people, y’all should be embarrassed by this. You really should be. Y’all really need to do something, seriously. 'Cuz this is embarrassing," said Sykes.

“I know you’ll say, ‘Well, Wanda, why white people?’ Because we tried to tell y’all! We tried to tell ya'll, and y’all didn’t want to listen, so now this is your problem,” she added.

“Black people are busy," Sykes said to laughter from the audience. "We’re doing other stuff right now. Y’all gotta do it.”

Sykes also praised some of the protests against Trump but added that they needed to do more.

“And I'm so proud of you. I see you out there protesting. So keep up the good work, but now you got to amp it up. I need y’all to go back and look at some of our old protests and get some tips," she continued.

“Black folks, we’re going to be right there behind you — not really,” she joked. “We’re not even going to be behind you. You know what? We’ll like your post, that’s what we’ll do.”

Sykes called the administration "embarrassing, incompetent, and corrupt." She referred to her past employment in the government to criticize Hegseth for the controversy over Defense officials using Signal to discuss war plans against the Houthi terrorists.

"You ain't got no business being on Signal!" she added. "Signal is for booty calls! That's it! That's it!"

The segment can be viewed on the video from "The Late Show" on YouTube.

