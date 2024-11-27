WaPo smears Trump by connecting him to alleged hate crimes despite no evidence

Incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed on X that the Washington Post is attempting to link President-elect Donald Trump's victory to a series of alleged hate crimes that took place after November 5, despite not having evidence that they are connected to Trump.

"I just received one of the most absurd emails EVER from the Washington Post," Leavitt said. "This 'reporter' is doing gymnastics to try and sow division and blame President Trump for something that he admits in his email has no trace to him whatsoever. This is exactly why NOBODY trusts the Fake News Media."

"Jeff Bezos warned his staff before the election, and they’re still not listening to him!" she added.

'Ridiculous premise or allegation followed by an "experts say" and boom, article.'

The inquiry was sent by Emmanuel Felton, who is WaPo's race and ethnicity reporter. Felton was asking for comment from the Trump transition team about an incident in New Jersey two days after the election in which someone allegedly spray-painted, "I hate n***ers Sorry not sorry."

Felton claimed the incident was just one among a "wave of racial incidents" that took place after Trump's victory, including alleged text messages sent to black people saying they were going to be enslaved and neo-Nazis marching in Columbus, Ohio.

"While none of these events can be traced directly back to Trump," Felton went on to admit, "experts say his rhetoric has been tied to an increase in hate crimes across the nation."

Ben Williamson, who worked for the first Trump administration, said these types of inquiries from the mainstream media are extremely common.

"People would be stunned at how many of these exact type of emails come in. Ridiculous premise or allegation followed by an 'experts say' and boom, article," he explained.



There has been no shortage of inflammatory rhetoric toward Trump, those nominated to his Cabinet, and his senior staff. On Wednesday, Leavitt said there were widespread threats against their lives.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting.' In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action," Leavitt said in a statement.

