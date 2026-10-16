Washington Democrats will make residents PAY and provide fingerprints just to shop for a gun

Although unable to void the Second Amendment, Democrats in Washington state appear keen to make it costly and difficult for residents to exercise this unalienable right.

As the result of legislation introduced last year by a Seattle-based Democrat, passed by the state legislature in party-line votes, then ratified by Democrat Gov. Bob Ferguson, Americans in the Evergreen State will soon have to pay for the supposed privilege of shopping for a firearm.

'If you have to ask for permission, it’s not a right.'

House Bill 1163, which Ferguson characterized as a "common sense" reform, created a permit-to-purchase system for firearms in Washington. Starting May 1, 2027, prospective buyers must first obtain a five-year permit through the Washington State Patrol.

In order to secure a permit, applicants must submit personal information including their name, email, phone number, address, driver's license or state ID number, race, and sex to a state firearms background check program, along with a complete set of fingerprints and a recent certificate of completion of a certified firearms safety program or proof of exemption.

Not only must Washington residents jump through these hoops — they must pay to do so.

RELATED: Democrats don't just want to take your firearms. They want your kids' BB guns too.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

According to the Washington State Patrol's "Permit to Purchase Portal," the cost of a new permit — which includes the fingerprint processing fee — is $126. The cost of renewal is $90, and to replace an expired permit is $126.

Costs associated with the firearm training mandated by the permit process are not factored into this total.

It could take up to 30 days for eligible applicants to receive their permit. Individuals who are denied a permit to purchase a weapon will not have these fees refunded.

While the WSP estimated that the program could cost over $20 million in the 2027-2029 budget cycle, a state fiscal analysis suggested that the corresponding fees might offset the cost of implementation during the same period, reported the Washington State Standard.

After Gov. Ferguson gave this shakedown the greenlight, the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action stated that the permit-to-purchase program "establishes an illegal government registry of firearm owners and their personal information." However, the group added that the program "will do nothing to address Washington’s crime problem, but it will make firearm ownership nearly unobtainable, both practically and financially."

Republican state Sen. Phil Fortunato previously emphasized that "this is not just bad policy; it's unconstitutional."

"The government cannot convert a fundamental right into a privilege that must be bought, licensed, and approved by bureaucrats," continued Fortunato. "If you have to ask for permission, it’s not a right."

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, among the many enduring critics of this program, told the Center Square last month, "I think this is insane."

"It’s another level of control," added the sheriff, who figures the program may ultimately face a legal challenge.

William Kirk, president of Washington Gun Law, suggested to "The Ari Hoffman Show" last month that legal action hasn't been taken because Washington residents must first be impacted by the law. Once it takes effect, he anticipates that legal action will be taken by "some private entity Second Amendment organizations, your Second Amendment Foundations, Gun Owners of America, things like that."

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank stated after Ferguson signed H.B. 1163 into law that the program was unconstitutional and his office "will not enforce it."

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