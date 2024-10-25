Nuclear meltdown ensues after Washington Post refuses to endorse in presidential election: 'You feckless cowards'

The Washington Post announced that it would follow the example of the Los Angeles Times and not endorse a presidential candidate, and many on the left imploded with fury and anger.

'Disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage.'

William Lewis, the CEO and publisher of the Post, wrote that the news outlet would be returning to its previous tradition of refusing to endorse presidential candidates in order to preserve its independence.

"The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," wrote Lewis.

Critics immediately accused Lewis of bowing to alleged pressure from Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, ostensibly under the threat of government pressure if former President Donald Trump were to be re-elected.

Many rushed to social media to declaim the Post for bowing to fascism and intimidation.

"This is cowardice, with democracy as its casualty. @realdonaldtrump will see this as an invitation to further intimidate owner @jeffbezos (and others). Disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage," replied Marty Baron, the former editor for the Post.

"The Washington Post is the paper which broke Watergate. It won a Pulitzer for coverage of January 6th. For the Washington Post to refuse to endorse a candidate because it fears retribution from Trump is an enormous flashing red sign that the country is on the brink of fascism," responded musician Mikel Jollett.

"The paper that broke Watergate? Something is broken. This is not normal," replied former music journalist Cheo Hodari Coker.

"It appears the owners have been intimidated by a potential authoritarian president. Democracy under threat? You bet," said WPVI-TV anchor Jim Garner.

"I have subscribed to the Washington Post since 1993, but I just canceled my subscription today because of the paper’s abdication of duty to endorse a candidate in the most consequential election of my lifetime. Good riddance," said social justice activist Keith Boykin.

"Anyone who chooses to stay at the Washington Post after this terrible act is actively helping bring about Fascism," read another tweet.

A similar implosion ensued after the owner of the Los Angeles Times told the editorial staff to list good and bad policies from both candidates in lieu of an endorsement. One editor has quit in protest, and readers have canceled subscriptions to show their displeasure.

