Police officer demoted over wild alcohol-fueled antics on security video also accused of attaching sex toy to police cruiser

A Washington state police officer was demoted after lying to police on a vehicle stop, where he admitted he was drunk and had flashed his badge at a bar to gain special favor, according to a memo obtained by KCPQ-TV.

The memo said that officer Todd Roggenkamp had acted inappropriately during an alcohol-fueled series of incidents on October 18, 2023, that began at the Last Frontier Saloon in Fall City, about 25 miles east of Seattle.

Roggenkamp's wife reportedly left her cell phone inside the bar, but a bartender told them he could not reopen the business without a code to the alarm. That set off Roggenkamp, who flashed his badge and demanded that he reopen.

"’This badge says I can get in the building’ … is verbatim what he says," said Andrew Goodman, a friend of the bartender who was present at the bar that evening.

Roggenkamp then threatened to fight the men at the bar and bragged about knowing "lethal combat laws" before his wife kicked Goodman in the groin and slapped him. Cameras outside the bar captured the incident.

The officer had a contentious debate with King County deputies, who can be heard on bodycam videos saying they could smell alcohol on him. Roggenkamp questioned the legality of the stop and told them to handcuff his wife, which they did eventually.

When a deputy indicated that they were merely trying to determine if his wife had assaulted someone, Roggenkamp interrupted and yelled, "Okay, let’s f**king go. Now!"

He also called one deputy a "f**king amateur" and the other one fat. He then drove to the King County jail and identified as a sergeant to try to have his wife released from custody.

Footage showed Roggenkamp mixing up his words and then adding, "I am drunk."

The investigation into that night led to renewed interest in another incident where Roggenkamp was accused of attaching a phallic sex toy onto another officer's marked police car in late 2023. The other officer drove around the community for several hours with the sex toy on the vehicle.

Roggenkamp texted an image of the prank and added, "What’s up with the weird tactical antenna that [name redacted] was driving around with last night?"

He admitted to investigators that it had been a bad idea, after saying he found it funny.

The Mercer Island Police Department reached a last-chance agreement with the officer rather than terminate him after 18 years of service. The department quietly demoted Roggenkamp from sergeant to officer in November 2024.

Roggenkamp did not respond to requests from KCPQ for comment by text, phone, and email.

He is being investigated by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, but a spokesperson for the commission said that the case of the sex toy incident had been closed over lack of jurisdiction.

Video from the bar's security camera and the police vehicle stop can be viewed on the news report from KCPQ on YouTube.

