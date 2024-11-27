'We are hurting': Texas police officer — a husband and father of 3 — gunned down in 'ambush'

A Texas police officer — a husband and father of three — was fatally shot in the line of duty in an "ambush" Monday.

The Greenville Police Department stated in a press release that Officer Cooper Dawson initiated a traffic stop around 7:40 p.m. Greenville is about 75 minutes northeast of Dallas.

'We are heartbroken over the loss of Officer Cooper Dawson, who selflessly put his life on the line to serve and protect our community.'

The suspect reportedly fled the traffic stop, and Dawson allegedly pursued the suspect on foot.

Police noted that Dawson, 27, was "ambushed and shot multiple times" while pursuing the suspect.

Despite suffering critical injuries, Dawson reportedly "displayed exceptional courage, returning fire, and striking the suspect."

Following the shooting, both Dawson and the suspect were rushed to Hunt County Regional Hospital.

Dawson's condition was so severe that authorities had to airlift him to Medical City Plano where he later died.

Dawson's death reportedly was the first in the line of duty within the Greenville Police Department in more than 100 years.

The Dallas Morning News identified the alleged cop-killer as 25-year-old Christian Robert Sparger.

Citing Denton County court records, the Morning News said Sparger pleaded guilty last year to charges of aggravated assault and continuous violence in a separate case.

The paper also said Sparger was arrested in 2017 and 2018 for marijuana possession, public intoxication, and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to provide false information.

"Officer Dawson was a highly respected member of the Greenville Police Department and had previously served with the Garland Police Department," Greenville Police stated. "His dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to protecting the Greenville community will never be forgotten."

Before leaving the Garland Police Department in 2023, Dawson purportedly earned 10 certificates of merit, a dozen commendations, and two bars for saving a life.

Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith declared, "We are heartbroken over the loss of Officer Cooper Dawson, who selflessly put his life on the line to serve and protect our community. We ask that you keep Officer Dawson’s family, our department, and the Greenville community in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

According to KXAS-TV, Smith added, "We are hurting. We are hurting as a department. We are hurting as a community. Today, we honor him as a hero, a husband, a father, and a friend. The grief we feel is indescribable."



Smith also said, "We lost a good man today. He was an excellent officer. Today, we honor him as a hero, a husband, a father, and a friend. The grief we feel is indescribable."

Greenville Police displayed a squad car in front of its department in memory of Dawson.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Greenville Police featured a procession of Dawson's remains through the city streets as a tribute to him.

Dawson also served with the U.S. Army National Guard.

Details regarding memorial services for Dawson's family will be announced in the coming days, police said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!