Amid a sea of companies raising money for abortion, Wendy's stands up and promotes adoption

According to a Tuesday article published on Live Action, Wendy's clearly has adoption on its mind over abortion.

According to the Family Council, some of the companies that widely support Planned Parenthood include Aetna, Clorox, Deutsche Bank, Mondelez International, Nike, Starbucks, United Airlines, and more.

In May, Netflix employees donated at least $20,000 to Planned Parenthood. Netflix announced that it would be reconsidering filming in Georgia as a result of the state's new "heartbeat" law.

What are the details?

Through Wendy's Wonderful Kids — a program belonging to The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption — children who belong to a group considered "more difficult-to-place" are given a leg up in achieving adoption.

That group includes those children who are "older, have special needs, or are part of a sibling group." These kids are able to engage with the Wonderful Kids program to "find loving homes using evidence-based, child-focused methods."

Wendy's kicked off a new initiative in May called the Cause Cups, which will feature a Snapcode that allows consumers to donate $5 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption through a simple and efficient click of their smart device.

Live Action reported that the foundation hopes to bring the Wendy's Wonderful Kids program to all 50 states by 2028.

What else?

Wendy's CEO Rita Soronen told Columbus Monthly that the key to being able to place the children in stable forever homes is to know the children.

"At the core is knowing that child," she said. "When you give a caseworker time to really work a case, you will find an adoptive family for these children."

Catholic Connect shared a post on Instagram promoting Wendy's initiative, which featured one of the Cause Cups.



Catholic Connection's Instagram account captioned the photo, "INSTEAD of supporting the sick for-profit abortion industry of Planned Parenthood THIS is what big corporations should be doing for America. Bravo @wendys."