'What is frickin' wrong with you?' Lefty Michael Moore warns Biden he'll lose to Trump for backing Israel's Gaza 'slaughter'

Leftist Michael Moore warned President Joe Biden that he'll lose to former President Donald Trump in November for backing Israel's Gaza "slaughter."

What are the details?

Moore sent his grave message to Biden during Monday's episode of his "Rumble with Michael Moore" podcast; Moore titled his episode "Eve of Destruction."

While Moore said Biden "may be the most progressive Democrat in my lifetime to be president of the United States" and admirably follows his "conscience," Moore added that it's "sad" that Biden's "conscience is telling him to support the slaughter of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza."

Moore also took issue with Israel's April 1 airstrike against Iran, which led to Iran's failed attack against Israel over the weekend. But Moore didn't mention the report that an Iranian official who died in the Israeli April 1 airstrike helped plan the Oct. 7 slaughter of 1,200 Israelis.

Moore also said it appears that Israel wants to kill "anybody who looks like they're Palestinian" and that it "looks like somebody wants to get rid of them" and that "we're funding it."



With that, Moore flatly told Biden that he could stop it.

"President Biden, you could end this now," Moore said on his podcast. "You know it’s wrong; I know you know it’s wrong. And I know I sound like a broken record, and I know that you know that you’re going to lose this election — in part because too many people are gonna stay home. They’re not gonna vote for Trump. They’re not gonna to switch their vote from Trump to you. No. That is not how this is gonna play out. As what happened to Hillary [Clinton] in Michigan — she lost by two votes per precinct. Two for the whole state. Two! And that’s what’s gonna happen to you."

More from the podcast:

There are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of young people between the ages of 18 and 30, probably 35, maybe even 40. Young people don’t want war. Why? Well, why don’t they like war? Because they’re the ones usually sent to go and die in the war. And so no, they don’t support it, and they don’t support you. And now they’re sick of you — sick of what you’ve been doing. And you can’t see it. I know you’ve got good people working for you — your aides, people in the White House, they must have said something to you that you’ve got to kind of bring this to an end and then make reparations to build those homes back for those people and get them some food and drinking water.

Moore then brought Biden's Catholicism into the fray, reminding him figuratively that he goes to "Mass every Sunday" and then asking the president, "Do you understand that murder is a sin? Maybe the worst sin?" He then referenced Christ's teaching to love our neighbors and our enemies: "And [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Israeli government is the enemy of all of us who believe in peace and justice, who believe in stopping any form of genocide."

He added a final appeal to Biden to "be a politician for once. What does a politician want most? To get re-elected. Why are you guaranteeing possibly losing the election and Trump being back in the White House? What is frickin' wrong with you? Stop it!"

Eve of Destruction by Michael Moore Episode 313: Rumble with Michael Moore Read on Substack

Anything else?

Moore is not one to keep his left-wing opinions quiet.

Just last month, he went on an unhinged rant on MSNBC that the real enemies of Israel are white Christian Europeans — not the Hamas terrorists who carried out the deadly Oct. 7 surprise attack against Israel.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!