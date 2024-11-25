What you need to know about Trump's Cabinet picks

President-elect Donald Trump has officially selected all 15 Cabinet nominees less than three weeks since he won the election.

Trump has selected several MAGA-aligned nominees to serve as his closest advisers in the upcoming administration. Although they have the president-elect's support, these nominees will still need to secure the Senate's approval.

With the incoming 53-seat Republican Senate majority, Trump's nominees can afford to lose only three votes during the confirmation process, assuming Vice President-elect JD Vance also participates in the vote. Some candidates are expected to breeze through the confirmation process, while others may be facing an uphill battle.

Here is what you need to know about all of Trump's Cabinet nominations.

Marco Rubio

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) was tapped by Trump to serve as secretary of state in the upcoming administration, requiring Senate approval. Rubio was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and even ran against Trump in the Republican presidential primary in 2016. During his time in the Senate, Rubio has put forth an aggressive foreign policy agenda toward China, Iran, and Venezuela, which appeared to be a big selling point for Trump.

NOVEMBER 04: Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) (R) during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on November 04, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom," Trump said in a statement. "He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries."

Scott Bessent

Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent was nominated by Trump to lead the Treasury Department in the upcoming administration. Bessent, who founded the investment firm Key Square Capital Management, has served as a close economic policy adviser to Trump over the last year. Bessent has also advocated for reducing government subsidies, slashing regulations, lowering taxes, increasing tariffs, and prioritizing American energy independence. Also worth noting, the Dow Jones jumped over 400 points after Trump announced Bessent's nomination.

"As a lifelong Champion of Main Street America and American Industry, Scott will support my Policies that will drive U.S. Competitiveness, and stop unfair Trade imbalances, work to create an Economy that places Growth at the forefront, especially through our coming World Energy Dominance," Trump said in a statement.

Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth, a Fox News personality and veteran who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, was recruited by Trump to lead the Department of Defense. Hegseth has been a contributor on Fox since 2014, with much of his commentary relating to the military. Hegseth has embraced an America First foreign policy and has aligned himself with Trump, emphasizing the importance of a strong military.

Pete Hegseth pauses to talk to reporters after a series of meetings with senators in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 21, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First," Trump said in a statement. "With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down."

Pam Bondi

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was nominated by Trump to serve as attorney general after his first nominee, former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, withdrew his bid. Gaetz met with senators early last week regarding his looming confirmation but later decided to drop out, saying he was "unfairly becoming a distraction" for the Trump transition team.

Bondi has extensive experience in the legal field and has served as a longtime Trump ally, defending the then-president during his first impeachment trial. Trump's primary reason for nominating Bondi for the position appears to be to address the federal weaponization of the DOJ against him and his allies.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore," Trump said in a statement. "Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again."

Doug Burgum

Former Republican presidential candidate and current North Dakota Gov. Dough Burgum was tapped by Trump to serve as secretary of the interior. If confirmed, Burgum would be in charge of managing natural resources like oil and water. Trump has long advocated for American energy independence and dominance, which would be revitalized through increased fracking and decreased federal regulation, both of which Burgum has advocated for.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum walks onstage during preparations for the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"This Council will oversee the path to U.S. ENERGY DOMINANCE by cutting red tape, enhancing private sector investments across all sectors of the Economy, and by focusing on INNOVATION over longstanding, but totally unnecessary, regulation," Trump said in a statement.

"Doug Burgum will protect our Nation's Natural Resources, restore our fabulous Oil and Gas advantage, and Make America, and its Energy, Dominant and Great Again!" Trump continued.

Brooke Rollins

Brooke Rollins, former Trump White House policy adviser and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, was selected by Trump to head the Department of Agriculture. Rollins served in crucial roles during the first Trump administration and went on to found the AFPI, a think tank that championed Trump's agenda. In addition to her years of political experience, Rollins has extensive experience and an educational background in agriculture and farming.

“Brooke’s commitment to support the American farmer, defense of American food self-sufficiency and the restoration of agriculture-dependent American small towns is second to none,” Trump said in a statement.

"As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country," Trump continued.

Howard Lutnick

American businessman Howard Lutnick was recruited by Trump to serve as secretary of commerce in the upcoming administration. Lutnick is currently the chief executive of the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald and has been an economic adviser to the Trump campaign and the transition team. Like Bessent, he has been an advocate for increasing tariffs, cutting taxes, and promoting American energy independence and dominance.

Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chair of the Trump 2024 transition team, speaks at a rally for former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"He will lead our Tariff and Trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative," Trump said in a statement. "In his role as Co-Chair of the Trump-Vance Transition Team, Howard has created the most sophisticated process and system to assist us in creating the greatest Administration America has ever seen."

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon was tapped by Trump to lead the Department of Labor. Chavez-DeRemer, who recently lost her re-election bid, has notably earned the endorsement of powerful unions like the Teamsters. As a more moderate member of the GOP conference, Chavez-DeRemer has been criticized for voting in favor of legislation that emboldens unions and weakens businesses.

"Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America's workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America," Trump said in a statement. "I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand Training and Apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our Manufacturing jobs."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy was nominated to serve as secretary of health and human services in the upcoming Trump administration. Kennedy rose to political prominence when he ran for president in 2024 as a Democrat before switching his party affiliation to independent. Kennedy eventually dropped out and endorsed Trump in August, leading the effort to unify political figures across the political spectrum behind Trump. Prior to running for office, Kennedy was an environmental lawyer who had spoken out against pharmaceutical companies and advocated for more transparency in the medical and health industries.

Former Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivers remarks at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on August 23, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said in a statement. "The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country."

Scott Turner

Former Republican Rep. Scott Turner of Texas was nominated by Trump to serve as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The NFL player turned politico also served in the first Trump administration, working closely alongside then-HUD Secretary Ben Carson. Scott is the founder and CEO of the Community Engagement & Opportunity Council, a foundation that works to revitalize American communities.

"Scott is an NFL Veteran, who, during my First Term, served as the First Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council (WHORC), helping to lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country's most distressed communities," Trump said in a statement.

Sean Duffy

Former Republican Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin was selected by Trump to lead the Department of Transportation. Duffy originally served in Congress from 2011 to 2019, resigning from his post to focus on his family ahead of the birth of his ninth child. Duffy is now a host on Fox Business, alongside his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, who also hosts a show on Fox. Throughout his career, Duffy has been a staunch supporter of and ally to the president-elect.

U.S. President Donald Trump, with U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (L), speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 24, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation's Infrastructure, and fulfill our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on Safety, Efficiency, and Innovation," Trump said in a statement. "Importantly, he will greatly elevate the Travel Experience for all Americans!"

Chris Wright

Chris Wright, the CEO of Liberty Energy, has been nominated by Trump to serve as secretary of the Department of Energy in the upcoming administration. Wright has been a longtime supporter of the oil and gas industry, advocating for fracking as a key component of America's prospective energy independence. The entrepreneur also vowed to reduce energy regulations in order for America to strengthen its energy dominance.

"Chris has been a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy. He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas," Trump said in a statement. "Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics."

Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon, the former head of the Small Business Administration, was recruited by Trump to serve in his second administration as the secretary of the Department of Education. McMahon has both political and entrepreneurial experience and has been a strong advocate for parents' rights and reforming the education system. Notably, McMahon was also a former professional wrestler and is married to Vince McMahon, the former CEO of the WWE.

Linda McMahon, former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"For the past four years, as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents' Rights, working hard at both AFPI and America First Works (AFW) to achieve Universal School Choice in 12 States, giving children the opportunity to receive an excellent Education, regardless of zip code or income," Trump said in a statement. "As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand 'Choice' to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families."

Doug Collins

Former Republican representative and Air Force veteran Doug Collins of Georgia was nominated by Trump to serve as secretary of veterans affairs. Collins has also been a longtime political ally of the president-elect, becoming one of Trump's strongest defenders during the 2019 impeachment inquiry.

"Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War," Trump said in a statement. "We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Service members, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need."

Kristi Noem

Republican Gov. Kristi Norm of South Dakota was nominated by the president-elect for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Noem, who has served as governor since 2020, has long been a Trump loyalist whose name was even floated for vice president. As the head of the DHS, Noem would be at the forefront of immigration policy and enforcement and have the ability to help implement his popular MAGA mandate.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks before former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024. Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

"Kristi has been very strong on Border Security," Trump said in a statement. "She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times. She will work closely with 'Border Czar' Tom Homan to secure the Border, and will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries."

