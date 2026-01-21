'Where are all the workers?' BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales exposes potential H-1B visa fraud in Texas

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales appears to have uncovered a rash of possible H-1B visa fraud in the Lone Star State.

"If you thought Somalian day-care fraud was a problem, it turns out that's just the tip of the iceberg," said Gonzales. "There's a whole new problem that it turns out is taking tens of thousands of jobs away from Americans and changing our communities forever that you probably haven't even thought of. I'm talking about H-1B visas."

The H-1B visa program enables U.S.-based employers to temporarily hire foreign workers into specialized positions that American citizens supposedly can't do. H-1B specialty occupation workers are generally admitted for a period of up to three years, which can in most cases be extended for another three years.

'I'm not buying it.'

While the H-1B is a nonimmigrant visa, it paves the way for foreigners to obtain permanent residency in the country.

Lawmakers from both parties have in recent years expressed concerns about H-1B visa fraud and abuse, proposing amendments to the Immigration and Nationality Act that would reform or even abolish the program.

Amid chatter online about serial abuse of the program in Texas, Gonzales began scrutinizing H-1B employers operating in her region, two of which didn't pass the smell test.

One of the two companies, which appears in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' H-1B Employer Datahub as Qubitz Tech Sysystems [sic] LLC, had 12 H-1B beneficiaries approved last year. The company, whose visa job contact is Hari Madiraju, has apparently been hiring "software developers" from abroad for years.

Gonzales went to the address listed for Qubitz in Frisco, Texas — a four-bedroom house in a residential neighborhood where a man responding to "Hari" answered the door.

In footage of the encounter, Hari appears greatly vexed by Gonzales' presence and even more so when she asks about Qubitz and its H-1B visa workers.

The moment that Gonzales mentions Qubitz, Hari announces that he is calling the police.

"I would love for the cops to come out here," says Gonzales.

"Are the workers in here? Are the 12 workers for your company in here? Do they work out of here?"

Hari indicates that the workers are located at his "company." When Gonzales asks where his company is, Hari appears to tell the 911 operator, "Somebody is knocking on my door and then they are like threatening me. ... Please, can you help me?"

Gonzales later paid a visit to the supposed Qubitz office Hari suggested was headquarters for his dozen or more workers only to find a prison-cell-sized room with a single chair and some folding tables.

"Pretty cramped working quarters for 12 H-1B workers," said Gonzales. "I'm not buying it."

3Bees Technologies Inc., which is listed as active on the Texas Comptroller website, similarly raised eyebrows.

According to the H-1B Employer Datahub, the company — whose agent, director, and president is Vamsi Krishna Vajinapally — had 27 H-1B beneficiaries approved in 2022 and 19 visa petitions apparently denied the following year.

While the visas approved in 2022 for Vajinapally's foreign workforce — which at one time supposedly comprised software developers, software quality assurance analysts, and software engineers — are apparently no longer valid, Gonzales was nevertheless surprised to find little evidence the recipients had a legitimate workplace to leave behind.

The BlazeTV host visited the location listed as the company's address in Irving, Texas. As with Qubitz, she found a house in a residential neighborhood.

After finding no discernible evidence of people working at the location during business hours and receiving passing insight from a neighbor that something shady was afoot on the block, Gonzales traveled to the recently updated Plano address on the 3Bees website.

At that location, Gonzales found a building under construction, devoid of signs of office workers and software development. Gonzales indicated that while the location is currently being transformed into a social club, the location was formerly a WeWork, a remote office space that anyone can rent.

Gonzales indicated that Vajinapally of 3Bees has attempted to hire H-1B workers for another supposed tech business whose alleged Texas-based office is another rentable virtual office in Lewisville.

Qubitz and 3Bees did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

"Once you start scraping data from H-1B databases, you start seeing immediately all of these patterns," said Gonzales.

"The biggest question I have right now is: If we were able to find this with just a little bit of Google-searching and follow-up, why hasn't USCIS done anything to combat this?"

