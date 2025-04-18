White House drops a trove of evidence in support of the laboratory leak theory of the coronavirus pandemic

The White House published a website Friday with the evidence bolstering the laboratory leak theory for the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lab leak theory was derided and ridiculed by the left and the mainstream media as a "racist" conspiracy theory meant to smear the Chinese government, but more and more evidence shows that the theory is likely true.

'They would rather we not uncover what really happened. They want us to just move on.'



The official story of the pandemic had claimed that the virus was likely sourced from the Wuhan wet markets in China, where exotic animals were often butchered in open air and eaten by humans who risked infection. Critics of that view pointed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was actively studying coronavirus infections in bats.

The website documents all of the evidence that has since been revealed in support of the lab leak theory.

A lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is the most likely the origin of COVID-19. Current government mechanisms for overseeing this dangerous gain-of-function research are incomplete, severely convoluted, and lack global applicability.

Much of the evidence points to involvement from the U.S. in the laboratories that were later identified as possible sources of the coronavirus leak.

EcoHealth — under the leadership of Dr. Peter Daszak — used U.S. taxpayer dollars to facilitate dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. After the Select Subcommittee released evidence of EcoHealth violating the terms of its National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) commenced official debarment proceedings and suspended all funding to EcoHealth.

New evidence also shows that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened an investigation into EcoHealth’s pandemic-era activities.

The website also lays out the argument that many of the pandemic shutdown policies were known to be of dubious efficacy.

The “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation — which shut down schools and small business across the country — was arbitrary and not based on science. During closed door testimony, Dr. Fauci testified that the guidance “sort of just appeared.”

Among the most virulent opponents of the lab leak was Anthony Fauci, who had been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the pandemic. The website outlined how Fauci was involved with many of the main players who tried to cover up the evidence of a lab leak origin.

More of the evidence for the lab leak theory was documented in the BlazeTV documentary series "The Coverup" presented by Blaze Media and Free the People.

"Free the People produced 'The Coverup' to shine light on the shadowy government figures who caused so much pain and suffering with their tyrannical overreach during the pandemic," said BlazeTV host Matthew B. Kibbe. "They would rather we not uncover what really happened. They want us to just move on."

Here's some of the BlazeTV news video reporting on the lab leak theory:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

