White House requests $1.5 trillion for Pentagon's 2027 budget. Here's what the administration has in mind.

The Trump White House has proposed that Congress increase the Pentagon's budget by nearly 44% compared to last year to roughly $1.5 trillion and reduce non-defense spending by $73 billion, or 10%.

"This is a $441 billion or 44-percent increase from the 2026 enacted level in combination with the $151.5 billion in mandatory funding provided through the Working Families Tax Cut Act," the budget request says.

While nearly $1.2 trillion of the total would reportedly come from the regular appropriations process, $350 billion would alternatively come through a budget reconciliation bill.

'I'm very wary.'

This request is in addition to the $200 billion supplemental package requested by the Department of War to sustain the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

According to the White House, the requested sum — which would reportedly raise U.S. military spending to its highest level in modern history — would help restore "the readiness and lethality of the force by ensuring America's warfighters are trained, equipped, and medically ready to fight and win."

In addition to funding a pay raise of 7% for all Pentagon military personnel ranked E-5 and below, of 6% for E-6 to O-3, and of 5% for O-4 and above, the requested budget would help:

Fund the "next-generation missile defense shield" outlined in President Donald Trump's executive order titled "The Iron Dome for America";

"Secure and defend America's vital national and economic security interests in, from, and to space";

Fund the procurement of 18 battle force ships and 16 non-battle force ships;

Fund the procurement of 12 unspecified "critical" munitions at a time of dwindling stores of Patriot missiles, Standard Missile-3s, and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptors;

"Fix longstanding shortfalls in the National Defense Stockpile" of critical minerals;

Secure 85 F-35 jets;

Prioritize the development and production of the F-47, a sixth-generation combat aircraft Boeing won the contract to develop last year;

Boost America's drone manufacturing base; and

Scale the Armed Forces' "AI ecosystem," among other initiatives.

The White House further proposed that Congress continue to "eliminate millions of wasteful and egregious spending related to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and other 'woke' policies" at the Pentagon.

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Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Numerous Democratic lawmakers rushed to criticize the White House's budget request.

Rep. Mike Thompson (Calif.), for instance, stated, "Trump wants $1.5 trillion for the Pentagon while eliminating the programs that help you pay your heating bill, fund your child's education, and keep your family healthy. This isn't a budget. It's a betrayal of the American people."

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said that "the only responsible thing to do with a budget this morally bankrupt is to toss it in the trash."

There may also be some resistance on the right.

"I'm very wary of voting for excessive spending in defense," said Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R), Politico reported.

'It is the most robust increase in defense spending in many years.'

Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) said in an op-ed on Friday that while he supports maintaining America's stockpiles, strengthening the defense industrial base, and maintaining "the capabilities needed to deter China," he "cannot support funding for further military operations without a formal declaration of war."

The budget request has, however, found a number of staunch supporters in the GOP.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a joint statement, "This funding will ensure our military remains the most advanced in the world, supporting an unparalleled force capable of defending our interests in the 21st century."

"America is facing the most dangerous global environment since World War II. Growing threats from adversaries such as China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Islamic radicals, and narco-terrorists require decisive action and renewed urgency to reinvest in our defenses," the duo continued. "This bold commitment provides the resources needed to rebuild American military capability and confront those challenges head-on."

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R.) celebrated the budget request, stating, "It is the most robust increase in defense spending in many years, and it is more than justified by the threats we face throughout the world."

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said in a note to Congress appended to the budget request, "President Trump promised to reinvest in America's national security infrastructure, to make sure our Nation is safe in a dangerous world. The 2027 Budget upholds this promise and would ensure that the United States continues to maintain the world's most powerful and capable military."

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