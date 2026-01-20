Wife suspects her church deacon husband of cheating — then she uncovers secret bathroom videos that trigger police search

A Tennessee husband and now-former church deacon has been criminally charged after his wife, who was holding his phone during a medical procedure, allegedly discovered videos of an underage babysitter in their bathroom, police said.

Christopher Thomas Collins, 42, was arrested Jan. 14 after police reportedly found explicit content on his cell phone. Collins is being detained on a $50,000 bond, according to Hamilton County Sheriff's Office records.

'Through the course of a marriage counseling session, Chris Collins’ wife revealed that she had found videos on her husband’s phone of a minor.'

Citing the police affidavit, WTVC-TV reported that Collins handed his phone over to his wife while he was undergoing a medical procedure.

Collins' wife suspected her husband of cheating, so she searched his phone for evidence of infidelity, according to the affidavit.

But the wife found explicit videos and a photo of the couple's former babysitter inside a hidden folder in the photo gallery, the affidavit said.

The wife informed investigators that the videos appeared to be recorded from small cameras placed inside a downstairs bathroom at Collins’ home in Hixson, which is about an hour and a half southeast of Nashville. Investigators found the secret cameras, and they seemed to be positioned toward the shower and toilet, court documents said.

The wife told deputies that Collins told her he installed the cameras to spot rats, according to court docs.

The police affidavit said the wife told investigators she deleted the files but then took screenshots from the "recently deleted" folder.

Photo by wbritten via iStock / Getty Images Plus

The wife sought guidance from Abba's House church, where her husband had been a deacon.

The affidavit revealed that staff members of the church encouraged the wife to contact police. Shortly afterward, officers arrived to interview Collins' wife, court docs said.

Police were concerned that Collins would delete the evidence, so officers were dispatched to confront him, according to the affidavit.

Officers conducted a traffic stop to detain Collins, where they obtained his cell phone, and he gave police authorization to conduct a search of his home in Hixson, according to court documents.

Officers seized two SD cards from small cameras and an older cell phone, police said.

According to the affidavit, a camera was positioned near a water heater in the bathroom and aimed toward the shower and toilet.

Court documents stated Collins admitted to investigators that he knew about the cameras in the bathroom and confessed to using a mobile application to view images on his cell phone.

Collins admitted to police that he saw a naked image a camera captured and kept it for a while before deleting it, according to the affidavit.

A forensic examination of Collins' cell phone revealed nine video files from the bathroom cameras, time-stamped in 2025, according to the court documents.

The court documents stated investigators said the videos show a girl changing clothes, using the toilet, and entering and exiting the shower.

Police determined that recordings were made without the girl's knowledge or consent and in a place where she had a reasonable expectation of privacy, according to the affidavit.

Authorities determined the files were child sexual abuse material, court documents state.

Collins was arrested and charged with nine counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor for each file found on the phone.

The offense of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in Tennessee makes it unlawful for a "person to knowingly promote, employ, use, assist, transport, or permit a minor to participate in the performance of, or in the production of, acts or material that includes the minor engaging in sexual activity; or simulated sexual activity that is patently offensive."

On Thursday, a spokesman for Abba's House said Collins was stripped of his church deacon title upon his arrest.

The church issued the following statement to WDEF-TV:

Through the course of a marriage counseling session, Chris Collins’ wife revealed that she had found videos on her husband’s phone of a minor. We immediately reported it to the police, and they are handling the situation. We are caring for his wife and kids during this tragic time. Chris Collins had been a member of the church for four years and served as a deacon. He has been removed from that role.

Collins is no longer listed on the church's website.

Abba's House pastor Ronnie Phillips Jr. told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the church paid for a hotel for Collins' wife and will pay for counseling and cover her bills until she can get back on her feet.

Collins appeared in court on Tuesday morning, according to WCTV.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

