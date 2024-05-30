Republican donation platform crashes from overwhelming demand after jury drops guilty verdict against Trump

The main donation platform for the Republican Party crashed under the overwhelming demand after a Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"The American people see through Crooked Joe Biden's rigged show trial. So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump's campaign that the WinRed pages went down," read a post from the Trump campaign on Thursday.

'Our country has gone to hell.'

"We are working on getting the website back online as quickly as possible. Stay strong," the statement continued.



Others confirmed the website crash by posting screenshots of their unsuccessful attempts to reach WinRed. About an hour later, the website was reported as operational.

Some saw it as a sign that the verdict was only sparking passionate support in favor of Trump's campaign.

"WinRed just CRASHED because so many people are donating to Trump right now. The Democrats have NO IDEA what they’ve just started," said Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

But others saw it as a very inconvenient time for the campaign to be unable to accept donations.

"Trump’s WinRed page (where he receives donations) is down," said reporter Yashar Ali. "This means he can’t take in any donations at a particularly helpful time to haul in cash."

'The American people face a simple reality.'

After the verdict, President Joe Biden issued a statement saying that the real verdict would be reached at the polls in November.

"In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," said the statement in part. "Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box."



Trump said the same in a fiery statement outside of the courthouse to the assembled media.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people," he said.

"I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now," Trump claimed. "This was done by the Biden administration in order to move or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it’s just a disgrace. And we’ll keep fighting; we’ll fight to the end, and we’ll win. Because our country has gone to hell."

