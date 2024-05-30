Biden issues statement on Trump verdict: 'We saw that no one is above the law'

President Joe Biden released a statement after a jury returned their verdict of 34 guilty counts against former President Donald Trump from a Manhattan court Thursday.

Trump was convicted by a jury after less than two days of deliberation in the criminal case involving a hush-money payment paid to adult film worker Stormy Daniels.

'An increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution.'

"In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," Biden's statement said. "Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box."

Ironically, Trump appeared to be in agreement with the Biden campaign that the ultimate verdict should be made at the ballot box. The former president railed against the verdict in comments made to the media at the courthouse.

"Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president," Biden's statement continued.

"The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'on day one' and calling for our Constitution to be 'terminated' so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans (sic) freedoms and fomenting political violence - and the American people will reject it this November."

'Our country has gone to hell.'

Trump maintained his innocence in his fiery comments after the verdict where he accused the Biden administration of orchestrating the prosecution.

"It’s okay. I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to move or hurt an opponent, a political opponent," said Trump.

"And I think it’s just a disgrace. And we’ll keep fighting," he continued, "we’ll fight to the end, and we’ll win. Because our country has gone to hell."

On Wednesday, Trump lambasted a Fox News anchor for arguing with his attorney that the Biden administration had not interfered in the criminal cases filed against the former president.

In September, a judge found that Trump had inappropriately exaggerated his real estate holdings in order to falsely obtain preferential insurance and financing from banks and other institutions.

The former president is also facing criminal charges over accusations that he illegally tried to overturn the official results of the 2020 presidential election.

