Wisconsin judge accused of helping illegal alien evade ICE relieved of duties

The same day that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' Democratic administration issued guidance directing state employees not to immediately cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan allegedly helped a previously deported illegal alien facing three misdemeanor counts of battery get away from ICE.

To the chagrin of Democratic lawmakers and fellow travelers in the judiciary, Dugan was arrested and charged with two federal criminal offenses: obstructing or impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the U.S. and concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest.

'A judge shall avoid impropriety.'

The Supreme Court of Wisconsin issued an order Tuesday relieving Dugan of her duties.

"This court is charged in the Wisconsin Constitution with exercising superintending and administrative authority over the courts of this state," said the Badger State's high court. "In the exercise of that constitutional authority and in order to uphold the public's confidence in the courts of this state during the pendency of the criminal proceeding against Judge Dugan, we conclude, on our motion, that it is in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties."

Dugan — who appears to have flouted the Wisconsin Code of Judicial Conduct, particularly its requirement that "a judge shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all of the judge's activities" — is now barred from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the state until further order from the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

According to the criminal complaint against Dugan, members of the Milwaukee ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Task Force traveled to the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 18, 2025, with a warrant to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal alien from Mexico who was previously deported in 2013.

ICE was aware that Flores-Ruiz was scheduled to attend a hearing in his criminal case overseen by Dugan.

After presenting their identification to courthouse security, ICE agents — accompanied by both FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents — were allowed to proceed to the hallway outside Dugan's courtroom where they spoke with the courtroom deputy and agreed that Flores-Ruiz's arrest would take place after the illegal alien's court appearance.

The complaint claims that upon learning from an attorney of ICE's presence, Dugan "became visibly angry, commented that the situation was 'absurd,' left the bench, and entered chambers," while Flores-Ruiz was seated in the gallery of the courtroom.

Dugan and another judge allegedly confronted the immigration agents in the hallway and debated whether they had the appropriate warrant. After disputing the validity of their administrative warrant, Dugan allegedly demanded — across multiple interactions — that the federal agents go speak with the chief judge.

While the second judge led the arrest team away to the chief judge's office, Dugan allegedly looked around the hallway for additional agents, returned to her courtroom, told Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer something to the effect of "come with me," then "forcefully direct[ed]" the duo out the jury door, which leads to a nonpublic area of the courthouse. Dugan then apparently returned and conducted other hearings on the morning's docket.

'Dugan has committed herself to the rule of law.'

The incident was apparently witnessed by multiple people.

Despite Dugan's alleged obstruction, federal agents were able to apprehend Flores-Ruiz outside the courthouse.

Following Dugan's arrest on April 25, Attorney General Pam Bondi noted, "No one is above the law."

The judge's next court appearance is scheduled for May 15. If convicted, Dugan could land up to six years in prison.

Dugan's attorney, former United States Attorney Steven Biskupic, said she will "defend herself vigorously and looks forward to being exonerated," reported ABC News.

"Judge Hannah C. Dugan has committed herself to the rule of law and the principles of due process for her entire career as a lawyer and a judge," stated Biskupic.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!