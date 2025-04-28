Wisconsin judge threatens to stop hearing court cases over arrest of judge who reportedly helped illegal alien evade ICE

A Wisconsin judge said she is planning to protest the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan by boycotting her duties in the court.

Democrats expressed outrage after Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel announced Friday that Dugan, a Milwaukee County Circuit judge, had been arrested for allegedly helping an illegal immigrant avoid detention by immigration enforcement officials.

Wisconsin Circuit Judge Monica Isham responded by saying she would stop hearing court cases in order to avoid putting her staff or herself in harm's way if they were called on to do the same as Dugan.

The email, entitled, “Guidance requested or I Refuse to Hold Court,” was obtained by Wisconsin Right Now, which published screenshots of the rest of the email.

"I have been in this position for less than 2 years. I was elected as the first woman, first Native American, first minority all together [sic], to serve as a circuit judge in Sawyer County," she wrote. "I have sworn an Oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Wisconsin."

She went on to claim that she had been disrespected in court by those questioning her authority based on her ethnic identity.

"Yesterday, Judge Hannah Dugan of Milwaukee County stood on her Oath in the very building she swore to uphold it and she was arrested and charged with felonies for it. Enough is enough," she added.

"I have no intention of allowing anyone to be taken out of my courtroom by ICE and sent to a concentration camp, especially without due process as BOTH of the constitutions we swore to support requires. Should I start raising bail money?" Isham asked.

"I will not put myself or my staff who may feel compelled to help me or my community in harms [sic] way," she concluded.

Dugan is accused of intentionally misdirecting federal agents in order to help an illegal immigrant escape detention after he was charged with three misdemeanor battery counts. At a pretrial hearing, she allegedly instructed him and his attorney to leave via a side door as officials came for him.

The refusal of some states and cities to cooperate with federal immigration officials has led to a national debate over the extent of federal power over local governments. Supporters say local officials should aid immigration enforcement efforts, while opponents claim the executive branch is overstepping its authority and infringing on local and states' rights.