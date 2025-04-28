Dem governor denies directing state employees to break federal law to protect illegal aliens

Democrat Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued guidance on April 18 directing state employees not to immediately cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other federal agents.

The day the guidance went out, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan allegedly helped a previously deported illegal alien facing three misdemeanor counts of battery get away from immigration officials following his pretrial April 18 appearance in her courtroom. Dugan has been charged with two federal felony counts: obstructing or impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the U.S. and concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest.

In the wake of Dugan's arrest by the FBI, Evers apparently felt that critics' suggestion that his administration instructed state employees to violate federal law was "crap."

"That's what they would say no matter what," Evers told WISN-TV. "We're not encouraging them to break the law. In fact, one of the things that ICE is arresting people for, we're seeing all that, frankly, is not law-breaking. And then what do you do? So I think having caution right up front, I think, is important."

The guidance issued by Evers' Department of Administration provided state workers with instructions on what to do if ICE ever showed up to their office.

'It is absolutely insane for Governor Evers to order state employees to ignore federal law enforcement.'

After asking for the agent's name, badge, reason for showing up, and supporting documentation, the guidance instructed state employees to call their office of legal counsel and speak directly with an attorney. If an attorney is unreachable, then state employees were told to ask the federal agent to come back at another time.

The guidance contains a list of prohibitions:

"Do not answer questions, including when an agent asks about someone you know or presents a warrant with an individual name."

"Do not give the agent access to any paper files or computer systems without speaking to your attorney, including when the agent presents a warrant."

"Do not give your consent for the agent to enter into a non-public area."

Anne Hanson, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration, noted in a corresponding letter to state employees, "While we hope it won't be necessary to put this guidance into practice, please do your part to be prepared."

Republican lawmakers and other critics noted at the time the guidance was issued that it would lead to trouble.

Rep. Tony Wied (R-Wisc.) said, "It is absolutely insane for Governor Evers to order state employees to ignore federal law enforcement. Wisconsinites want a secure border and they deserve a Governor that prioritizes their safety and wellbeing over illegal aliens."

'It's clear that Tony Evers is a Wisconsin Last governor.'

"Tony Evers is now directing state employees to not cooperate with federal law enforcement," wrote Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisc.). "Instead of obstruction, our governor should respect the law and work with federal law enforcement to secure our border and protect our communities."

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisc.) alerted Attorney General Pam Bondi to the guidance, writing, "Tony Evers is at it again. Now, his administration is ordering state employees to block ICE from doing their job. Wisconsin deserves better."

Wisconsin state Rep. Amanda Nedweski (R) wrote, "Between this and his promise to veto GOP legislation that would get violent illegal immigrants off our streets, it's clear that Tony Evers is a Wisconsin Last governor."

"The very fact that Tony Evers is instructing his employees to either break federal law or not cooperate with law enforcement is a new low for Tony Evers," Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) said during a news conference last week, reported Wisconsin Public Radio. "Now he's telling every single state employee to ignore a warrant. It's really embarrassing."

Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff stated, "Wow, Governor Evers, stellar plan! Instructing state employees to blow off federal agents, even with a warrant in hand, is next-level brilliance. Why bother with federal law when you can nudge your workers toward violating 18 U.S.C. § 111?"

"Nothing says 'great leadership' like hanging your employees out to dry for your political flex. Slow clap for Wisconsin," added Windorff.

'They run the show.'

Evers suggested to WISN that hamstringing federal efforts to find and deport illegal aliens is necessary to prevent Wisconsin from becoming a "shadow of the state we are right now," noting that Wisconsin farmers presently "have all sorts of undocumented people."

"I don't think we are going to stop ICE from doing whatever they're going to do, absolutely not. But we want to make it fair for the people that, our employees, I think it's important they have access to an attorney just for that exchange between ICE and one of our employees," continued Evers.

Fresh off embarrassing himself both trying to handle a football and trying to replace the word "mother" with "inseminated person," Evers added, "We're not taking any rights away from ICE. They run the show."

While keen on protecting foreign nationals who illegally stole into the homeland, Evers claimed in an April 25 statement bemoaning Dugan's arrest that he has a "deep respect for the rule of law," as well as for the "efforts of law enforcement to hold people accountable if they commit a crime."

