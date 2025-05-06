Woke Virginia school district investigates boys uncomfortable with girl in their locker room: Report

The woke public school district in Loudoun County, Virginia, has for years been a key battleground in the war over gender ideology, the primary victims of which have been children. For instance, a skirt-wearing male who identified as "non-binary" took advantage of Loudoun County Public Schools' ideological capture in 2021, entered the girls' restroom, and raped a 15-year-old female student.

While students and parents have spoken out against the invasion of female spaces by opportunistic boys, gender-bending incursions in the district are not unidirectional.

A female transvestite has reportedly been using the boys' locker room at Stone Bridge High. Following a gym class in March, she allegedly videotaped three boys in the locker room who were discussing their discomfort over her presence.

In a bizarre twist, LCPS has launched a Title IX investigation into the boys for supposed sexual harassment, reported WJLA-TV.

'They're expressing their opinions, and now they're being targeted for expressing those opinions.'

"We're concerned," a father of one of the boys under investigation for supposed sexual harassment told WJLA. "He was questioning why there was a female in the males' locker room."

"And other boys were uncomfortable [with a female in the boys' locker room]," continued the father. "There were other boys asking the same question. They [LCPS] created a very uncomfortable situation. They're young; they're 15 years old. They're expressing their opinions, and now they're being targeted for expressing those opinions."

According to the father, the boys weren't directly interacting with the female student but were rather "having a conversation with their peer group."

"I don't think my son should be punished for expressing his First Amendment right and being able to ask questions," said the father. "If you were to get a sexual harassment charge on your record, even at a young age, I'm sure that's going to follow you around."

The father also questioned why the transvestic student isn't facing serious consequences for allegedly filming minors in a locker room, especially when LCPS policy explicitly prohibits photography, audio, or video recording in bathrooms, locker rooms, changing areas, and clinics.

"I have a daughter that's in high school as well, and if there was a male in there videotaping her in the locker room, I would have issues," the father told WJLA. "If it's my son and there's a female in the locker room videotaping, I have issues. Even if it was somebody of the same sex, I believe that this is an invasion of their privacy."

The father wants the woke district to drop its Title IX complaint against the boys and suggested it should also axe "Policy 8040: Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students," which the Loudoun County School Board approved on Aug. 11, 2021.

'Their policies run afoul of President Trump's January 29, 2025, executive order.'

"I think the policy itself creates an unsafe environment for all kids at all levels, from the elementary schools and middle school to the high school," said the father. "I think it creates an unsafe and unclear message for them. I think by not having clear policies in line with the presidential mandates that it has actually created these hostile environments and environments that these young boys and young girls do not feel comfortable in."

The district's policy not only requires schools to allow "gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their consistently asserted gender identity without any substantiating evidence," but to also allow students to "use the facility that corresponds to their consistently asserted gender identity."

LCPS may not ultimately have a choice in whether it drops the policy.

On Feb. 3, America First Legal submitted a Title IX complaint to the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights alleging that the "transgender" policies embraced by LCPS and other districts in Virginia "provide greater rights to students whose 'gender identity' does not match their biological sex than it does to students whose 'gender identity' matches their biological sex.'"

Ian Prior, senior adviser at AFL, added, "The policies of the five Northern Virginia public school systems have eliminated the protections that Title IX requires of K-12 institutions that accept federal funding, and their policies run afoul of President Trump's January 29, 2025, executive order."

The OCR responded a week later, indicating it would investigate the schools for possible Title IX violations.

This is not the only fight with the federal government the district has on its hands.

Loudoun County Superintendent Aaron Spence notified the Trump administration last month that LCPS would not submit a certification affirming that the district follows federal anti-discrimination law and regulations prohibiting discrimination based on race.

WJLA indicated that neither Spence nor any of the school board members have responded to its requests for comment regarding the investigation into the boys' apparent discomfort over the transvestite in their locker room.

'So open-minded their brain falls out.'

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) said in response to the woke district's investigation, "This is exactly why these schools should be adopting Governor Youngkin's model policies."

In July 2023, the Virginia Department of Education released its final Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia's Public Schools, which not only emphasize parents' rights "to make decisions with respect to their children," but require schools to use students' real names; refer to students with the pronouns in accordance with the sex indicated on their official record unless given a formal written request by parents; and require that students use sex-segregated school facilities that correspond with their biological sex.

"What you reported I find to be outrageous — that these young boys presumably felt uncomfortable," Miyares told WJLA. "They're 15 years old. We all were teenagers at one point. I can't imagine how uncomfortable it would be to have a member of the opposite sex in the locker room where people were obviously changing clothes and then later, on top of that, recording it."

"Even though they're the victims in this, somehow, they're being treated as perpetrators. I think this is an example, yet again, [of] a school district that tries to be so open-minded their brain falls out," added the state AG, borrowing a quote from the English author G.K. Chesterton.

"If this was 20 years ago, nobody in their right mind would think this was a smart policy. Yet here we are today," added Miyares.

The Virginia AG hinted there was little that either his or Governor Glenn Youngkin's offices presently could do about the matter — especially given the Virginia Human Rights Act's carve-out for educational institutions — and stressed that the Trump administration's investigation will be "critically important."

Miyares noted further that the new Loudoun County School Board should take a vote on Policy 8040 so that parents know where members stand when it comes to letting transvestites slip into the opposite sex's locker rooms and bathrooms.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!