Woman admits her husband was stealing from truck, questions why owner fatally shot him

A woman has admitted that her husband was stealing from a truck in the middle of the night last week — but she's questioning why the owner fatally shot him.

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are investigating what went down around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the 9200 block of East 90th Street, the Broken Arrow Sentinel reported. A report from KOTV-DT indicates the fatal shooting happened near 91st and Mingo.

'He was stealing, and he was getting stuff out of the back of the truck, and me and him had gotten into an argument because I don't do that.'

Blane Hambrick, 39, was seen breaking into a truck and trying to steal items from inside it when two residents of the home came outside to confront him, police told KOTV.

Police said an argument ensued after which the owner of the vehicle shot Hambrick, the station reported.

Police responded to the area and found a black sedan which had been driven upon the curb and come to a stop, the Sentinel said, adding that officers found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest and an unknown female doing chest compressions on him.

The male died after emergency personnel took him to a hospital in critical condition, the paper added.

Detectives took all witnesses and those involved in the incident to headquarters for questioning, the Sentinel said. KOTV said detectives released the two aforementioned residents of the home after questioning them.

'I don't understand why he was shot because there were two men and just him. Why not hold him at gunpoint? Or why not beat him up?'

In the meantime, Hambrick's wife, Rosie Lawson, is mourning her loss and asking questions, KJRH-TV reported. You can view the interview with Lawson here.

"He was stealing, and he was getting stuff out of the back of the truck, and me and him had gotten into an argument because I don't do that," Lawson told KJRH, adding that she wanted nothing to do with it and started to walk away.

Lawson added to the station that "Blane was trying to get into the car, and that's when I saw the shot go off, and I saw the spark of the bullet, and Blane was able to start the car and speed down to me, and he was able to stop for me to get in."

She also told KJRH, "I don't understand why he was shot because there were two men and just him. Why not hold him at gunpoint? Or why not beat him up? Why shoot him and take my kid's dad away?"

Police added to KJRH that they're still putting the pieces of the case together.

"It's a tough investigation, I guess, initially for detectives and DAs," Officer Danny Bean told the station. "They've got to work through this, review all of their statements that they get, and they've got to review video that they have [and] put ... together exactly what happened before they make their decision."



Bean added to KJRH that it will be up to the district attorney's office if any charges are filed in this case.

