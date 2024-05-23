California woman arrested after police find decomposing body of elderly woman wrapped in plastic bags in locked closet

California police say that a woman was arrested after they discovered the decomposing body of an elderly woman wrapped in plastic bags on Friday.

The Hanford Police Department said they went to a residence on Encore Drive near 11th Avenue after a neighbor requested a welfare check on Friday.

When they gained entry, they found the body of 67-year-old Peggi Ann Yingling in a locked closet.

"The victim was an elderly female, and the body was starting to decompose. She was wrapped in plastic bags, and that led us to believe that this was not of natural causes," said Hanford Police Lt. Justin Vallin.

Police interviewed 37-year-old Kelli Yingling, who also lived at the home.

The younger Yingling had already been in custody at the Kings County Jail over a police pursuit on May 2 and warrants unrelated to the death of the elderly woman.

Police said that she made statements implicating herself, and they arrested her on a homicide charge after an autopsy report found evidence of strangulation. She was charged with murder and elder abuse resulting in death, and later, the district attorney added premeditated murder.

One neighbor who wasn't identified told KFSN-TV that they had noticed the absence of the elderly woman.

"The windows were all closed up a few boxes, then we saw a couple letters on the door, so, from her friends that hadn't seen her so there were a few people that were concerned about her whereabouts," he said.

Other residents of the neighborhood said it was usually quiet and they were shocked by the arrest.

"Very shocked, too close to home if you will. There is a lot of violence in the world, but that is really, really close," said Gabriel Virrueta.

Police had been to the residence prior to the death investigation because of arguments between family members.

Virrueta remembers the elderly Yingling.

"She was very quiet, very introverted, she would come out and ask us, me, the neighbors for help and ride to the store and ride to the doctor's office," he added.

Hanford is a city of about 57k residents located in the San Joaquin Valley between Bakersfield and Fresno.

