Thugs run over and kill elderly woman after armed robbery attempt on tourist couple outside California mall, police say

An elderly woman was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by armed thugs who had tried to rob her and her husband outside of a high-end mall in Orange County, according to California police.

The Newport Beach Police Department said the incident began when two males approached the couple outside of the Barnes and Noble bookstore at Fashion Island shopping center on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m.

'Frankly, to hell with these guys. They knew exactly what they were doing.'

The two tried to rob the couple, but they fought back, police said.

At that point, police said that a getaway car described as a white Toyota Camry pulled up to the altercation. One of the suspects ran off and fired his gun several times, but no one was injured.

When the white Toyota Camry sped away, the driver ran over the woman.

“Tragically and unfortunately, she was deceased there in the roadway," said Newport PD Sgt. Steve Oberon.

Police said that the suspects in the car were able to find the third suspect who had run off and they then led police on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles that reached up to 110 mph. They then abandoned the car in South Gate and ran off on foot.

The three suspects were captured and arrested by police.

Oberon could not say what the alleged robbers were after, whether it was jewelry or shopping bags.

“All of that will come out in the investigation,” he added. “I don’t have that information at this time.”

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill credited an overwhelming response from law enforcement for the capture of the suspects.

“You know, frankly, to hell with these guys,” O’Neill said. “They knew exactly what they were doing when they decided to come into our city to commit a crime and a woman is dead because of it.”

Police said the husband was not physically injured in the altercation.

The deceased woman was later identified as 68-year-old Patricia McKay. The couple were tourists from New Zealand.

The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Leroyernest Joseph McCrary of Compton, 18-year-old Jaden Cunningham of Lancaster, and 18-year-old Malachi Darnell of Los Angeles.

