Video captures woman's bizarre rampage, including assault of firefighter and crashing car into police vehicles in Los Angeles

A woman's rampage in Los Angeles against law enforcement officials was captured on cellphone video by bystanders.

Officials responded to a report of a traffic collision on Manhattan Beach Boulevard in Gardena at about noon. They said a woman was in an altercation with a male, and a public safety officer went to intervene.

She was cursing a lot.

The footage obtained by KTLA-TV begins with the woman dressed in black scrubs yelling and screaming at a Los Angeles County firefighter who was seated in an SUV before she slapped at him repeatedly.

Frank Rojas, a resident in the neighborhood, described to KTLA what he witnessed and recorded on his cellphone.

“I just hear chaos ensue,” he said. “I guess it was a fire officer and the officer was trying to deescalate and calm her down."

The woman was later identified as 36-year-old Jessica Chavez, a resident of Inglewood.

She apparently got back into her car before officers with the Gardena Police Department arrived to assist the firefighter. Chavez is seen in the video speeding up her car and swiping both a firefighter vehicle and an undercover officer's vehicle.

KTLA showed how the violent force of the crash ripped off the back tire from one vehicle.

When Rojas was asked to describe what the woman was yelling about, he said she was cursing a lot and demanding that the firefighter stop following her.

No one was injured in the incident, and Chavez was arrested for assaulting a firefighter, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence.

