Yale revokes student organization designation of anti-Israel group after 'disturbing anti-Semitic conduct' at protest

Yale College announced on Wednesday that an anti-Israel student group would lose their rights as a registered student organization over "disturbing anti-Semitic" actions at a protest Tuesday evening.

The Yalies4Palestine group had met with college officials and had been warned about violating their conduct rules, but the protest led to officials taking action.

The investigation into the demonstration is ongoing and may result in additional penalties that include probation, suspension, and expulsion.

The protest at Beinecke Plaza lasted only about four hours, beginning at 8 p.m., and the Yalies4Palestine denied having any part of it, but a press release from the college cited social media posts taking credit for the demonstration.

“Repost! Share! Join the students!” read one post with video of students erecting tents, while another read, "HAPPENING NOW YALE STUDENTS RELAUNCH ENCAMPMENTS." Another video showed protesters not allowing Jewish students to access college buildings.

Without official student group registration, the group won't be able to reserve spaces at Yale, participate in the student activities bazaar, or request Yale funding.

“Because Yalies4Palestine has flagrantly violated the rules to which the Yale College Dean’s Office holds all registered student organizations, Yale College today notified Yalies4Palestine that the College is withdrawing its status as a registered student organization," the statement reads.

A statement from the Yalies4Palestine group accused the college of caving to demands from President Donald Trump.

“Several peer institutions including Harvard and Columbia had federal funding stripped from them by the Trump administration soon after suspending student organizations protesting the genocide in Gaza,” reads the statement. “Attacking students and alienating community members didn’t save Harvard or Columbia. It won’t save Yale.”

One report said about 100 people joined the protest that included only eight tents. The protesters chanted, “We are here, and we are staying all night!” until officials threatened them with disciplinary action.

