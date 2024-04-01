'You are going to suffer': Denver city official urges migrants to find other cities amid resource shortage

A city official in Denver is begging migrant families flooding into Colorado to move on to places like Chicago and New York, claiming that the lack of resources throughout the state would cause them to suffer, according to the Daily Mail.

Communications liaison Andres Carrera urged a group of migrant arrivals to search out support in other parts of the country. He suggested that they go to New York or Chicago, which "gives you more." He went on to mention that "there are also more job opportunities there."

The report mentioned that Denver alone has set aside more than $100 million to be allocated to asylum seekers, which would cover housing, education, and medical care, according to Mayor Mike Johnston.

However, that number could soar to $180 million, which would represent 15% of the city's annual budget.

Earlier this month, USA Today reported that more than 40,000 migrants had arrived in Denver in less than a year. City officials are struggling to provide for migrants as well as serve the taxpayers amid rising rent costs and a housing shortage.

While Denver is considered a sanctuary city, the influx of migrants has tested the city's capacity to continue to support them. City officials are planning budget cuts to keep support for migrants flowing, but surrounding cities have refused to step in and help.

The migrants who recently arrived in Denver were reportedly sent as part of an effort spearheaded by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has made it a point to send migrants to Democrat-led cities to expose the flaws in President Joe Biden's immigration policy.

"The lead importer of migrants to New York is not Texas, it’s Joe Biden," Abbott said at an event held by the Manhattan Institute. "It's a crisis. It's chaotic and it must stop."

Carrera went on to tell the crowd that Denver has "received too many migrants" and that the city has run out of resources. "If you stay here, you are going to suffer even more and I don't want to see this."

Carrera added that officials would be willing to buy migrants tickets to "any city" they wished to go, adding that they could even go "up to the Canadian border."

Denver has reportedly put a limit on the amount of time new arrivals are allowed to stay in city shelters, which is two weeks for individuals and six weeks for families with children.

