Making the Argument with Nick Freitas

Green Beret combat veteran Nick Freitas has earned a reputation as a leading advocate for conservative policies and philosophy across the nation. Since Nick began to serve as a Delegate in the Virginia House of Delegates, he has garnered over 100 million views on speeches that he has given in defense of those conservative ideals. In this podcast, Nick dives into the issues, policies, and political philosophies of our time to dissect the arguments presented by the left and to make the case for the conservative values and principles that make up the core of the conservative movement while telling relevant stories from his time in combat in Iraq and giving a behind the scenes look at the legislative process today.