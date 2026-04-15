The divisive issue that could decide the midterms now has $200 million on the line

A bet on artificial intelligence is driving a nine-figure investment in the political world ahead of the midterms.

With millions of dollars on hand, one super PAC insistent on pushing artificial intelligence is injecting cash into political campaigns across the country.

'About half of Americans are more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life.'

With the help of some generous venture capitalists, super PAC Leading the Future was just announced to have surpassed $140 million in just about a year and a half.

The latest donations have added to the $125 million raised in 2025.

Leading the Future — which says it is focused on "advancing a positive, forward-looking agenda for AI innovation in Washington, D.C." — has been willing to pump money into candidates from either party and has done so in states like Illinois, New York, and Texas.

Business Insider reports that the PAC generally pushes candidates who show broad support of AI and tech innovation, while keeping regulations light.

This included $1.4 million to Texas Republican candidates across four districts: Tom Sell, Jace Yarbrough, Jessica Steinmann, and Chris Gober.

For Democrats, $1.1 million was reportedly provided to former Rep. Melissa Bean, with $1.4 million going to Jesse Jackson Jr., both in Illinois.

The PAC is also supporting Democrat Alex Bores' run to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler (D) in New York, according to NOTUS.

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The jury is still out in terms of support from the general public on AI overall, with skepticism and lack of acceptance still floating around 50/50.

Pew polling from 2025 showed that about half of Americans are more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life. About half of respondents also said AI will worsen the ability to think creatively and form meaningful relationships.

The data also had Republicans and Democrats split on their concern. Half of respondents from both parties said they were more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI.

About 10% from both parties said they were more excited than concerned.

Favorability floats around 50% in 2026 polling from Data for Progress. It is most favored by black people (61%), those under 45 (61%), and men (57%). At the same time, it is mostly unfavorable with women (51%) and those over 45 (52%).

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Public skepticism may be the biggest hurdle for the super PAC to overcome, but it is also facing opposition money.

Another network called Public First is pledging $50 million to candidates who support regulation, in either party, in 2026.

Public First positions itself as representing American voters who have concerns about "the impacts of AI on kids, workers, consumers, and the American economy."

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