Florida accuses Roblox of allowing child groomers to exploit children through 'sexually explicit material'

The attorney general of Florida is adding to the list of legal defenses that are piling up for video gaming company Roblox.

Roblox, a gaming platform with more than 40 million children playing on it, was accused by Republican James Uthmeier in a scathing video posted on Monday.

'We prohibit the sharing of images and videos in chat.'

Uthmeier posted the video on X, along with the accusation that Roblox has "become a breeding ground for predators to gain access to our kids."

"Our office will be issuing criminal subpoenas to the online children's gaming company Roblox," Uthmeier said. "Roblox profited off our kids while exposing them to the most dangerous of harms. They enabled our kids to be abused."

The Florida AG added that the subpoenas are meant to "gather more information" for prosecutors about the criminal activity allegedly taking place on Roblox's platform, as well as to compile "evidence on the predators."

"We will stop at nothing to fight to protect our kids," he concluded.

In response, Roblox told Return that the allegations are simply not true.

RELATED: Kentucky sues Roblox over Charlie Kirk 'assassination simulators'

"Attorney General Uthmeier's claims about Roblox are false," a spokesperson told Blaze News. "The suggestion that illicit image sharing is happening on Roblox demonstrates a lack of understanding of our platform's functionality. In fact, we prohibit the sharing of images and videos in chat, use filters designed to block the exchange of personal information, and our trained teams and automated tools continuously monitor communications to detect and remove harmful content."

The representative was likely referring to Uthmeier's press release, which said investigations not only revealed predators were using Roblox to "access, communicate with, and groom minors," but that the platform has allowed "sexually explicit material to evade filters and circulate within the platform."

Roblox said it is working to implement "age estimation," which Blaze News previously reported includes verification through selfie-videos, "facial age estimation," ID, or verified parental consent.

"We share the AG's commitment to keeping kids safe, and we will continue to assist his office in their investigations. We have a strong record of working with law enforcement and investing in advanced safety systems to help protect our users and remove bad actors," Roblox added.

RELATED: 'Ginger ISIS member' has terror plot thwarted by Roblox user: 'I cannot agree with the term terrorist'

Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

The Florida press release also said reports suggest that predators are using the in-game currency Robux to "bribe minors into sending sexually explicit images of themselves."

In 2024, Blaze News reported on at least two instances where two individuals were charged for soliciting sexual content from minors. One man was from Florida, and the other was a registered sex offender in Michigan. Both allegedly bribed children with Robux.

In 2025, a man from Bakersfield, California, was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes related to a sexual relationship he had with a 14-year-old girl he met through Roblox.

The subpoenas come as a multitude of social media platforms are being targeted for massive lawsuits over their alleged addictive nature and the promotion to minors.

This includes Snap Inc. (which owns Snapchat), Meta, ByteDance (TikTok), and Alphabet (YouTube). Roblox was not noted in reports surrounding the litigation.

Roblox has reinforced that it has "rigorous safety features" which are "purposely stricter than those found on social networks."

It does not allow image sharing via chat and "constantly" monitors all communication for "critical harms."

Roblox is currently facing a lawsuit in Kentucky that accuses the platform of allowing Charlie Kirk "assassination simulators."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

