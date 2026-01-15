Google's game-changer: How to END the mainstream echo chamber

Gone are the days when you type hot-button topics — say “latest on border security” or “ICE protests” — into Google and are forced to sift through the same list of mainstream left-wing propaganda while the sources you trust are intentionally buried.

In an act nothing short of miraculous, Google recently handed power back to the user with a new tool called the Preferred Sources feature. With a few clicks of a button, you can personalize your news-related search results so that your most pressing questions are met with the unfiltered answers you value.

Ready to make it happen? Here's how to flip the script on Google's algorithm, transforming it from gatekeeper to your personal servant in just five simple steps.

Step 1: Go to google.com and sign in using your Google account information. Note: You must have a Google account to use the Preferred Sources feature.

Step 2: Search a current news topic (e.g. Iran protests, Trump tariffs, border security updates). You will see articles from mainstream sources, like CNN, NPR, USA Today, AP, Reuters, etc.

Step 3: Directly to the right of the “Top Stories” header at the top of your Google search page, you will see an icon that looks like overlapping boxes with a star in the middle. Click or tap that icon to open the Preferred Sources pop-up.

Step 4: In the text box, type theblaze.com. When it appears in the results, check the box next to it and click “Reload results.”

Step 5: Refresh your Google page — you'll start seeing boosted results from Blaze News where relevant.

You can add as many sources as you want (no limit) and remove them any time by unchecking the boxes in the same menu.

Stick it to Big Tech and its echo chambers by utilizing Google’s Preferred Sources feature. The power to choose who you listen to has always been rightfully yours, but those who seek to shape and steer the narrative have kept it hidden behind algorithms designed to favor certain voices over others — until now.

Add your trusted sources today, and experience news that serves you.