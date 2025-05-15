The cyborg future is coming: Lab-grown humans are being made NOW

Joe Allen is quite the jack of all trades. He’s an author, a researcher, an arena rigger, an editor for Steve Bannon’s "War Room," and one of the world’s foremost thought leaders in the intersection of AI, transhumanism, and spirituality.

It’s the latter role Nicole Shanahan is most interested in.

“What is your definition of transhumanism?” she asked him on a recent episode of “Back to the People.”

It’s “the drive or the quest to use science and technology to go beyond the human,” Allen said.

It’s a merging of human and machine, in other words, and while it sounds like dystopian fiction, the concept is entirely real, and it’s happening right now.

We don’t have cyborgs yet, but given the fact that transhumanism has snaked its way into the reproductive world, which is booming today thanks to America’s fertility crisis, it’s likely only a matter of time before they walk among us.

Nicole points to transhumanist companies that are currently manufacturing human eggs in a lab “without any input from a female ovary” and then fertilizing them with either “real sperm or synthetic sperm, which can also be grown.” In other words, pseudo-human beings are being created by machines in laboratories.

Trying to stop this, she says, is “impossible” — as is halting the development of organoids or the implantation of brain chips.

“That leaves us with the fact that the transhumanist cyborg machine human is going to exist,” she says frankly, calling it a new attempt at the age-old ploy to steal the human soul.

“Now is the time that we have this very narrow window to create a fork for the future of humanity,” she tells Allen.

As terrifying as sharing the world with transhumanist creations is, Allen says there are two pieces of good news: One, the “god-like” AI we’ve been told is coming down the pike is likely a “sales pitch” that overexaggerates the actual product. Yes, humans will regard these technologies as “digital deities,” and yes, “they [will] have real power,” but they likely aren’t as superhuman as we’ve been told.

Secondly, “if we believe that we are intended to be more human than machine, and if we believe that there are realms far beyond this one to which we're accountable, then we're going to fight for it, and it's going to be across the world,” says Allen.

“It’s going to be a massive fight,” but “you have to have faith in the human spirit, the human soul, and the God that is within and above and moving through it.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from Nicole Shanahan?

To enjoy more of Nicole's compelling blend of empathy, curiosity, and enlightenment, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.