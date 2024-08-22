Are DNC protests building to a major event on Thursday night?

Today marks the final day of the Democratic National Convention hosted in Chicago, Illinois. All week protests have raged outside the United Center — the majority led by groups and organizations that fit the definition of “extremist,” according to the Capital Research Center .

The protests have been so intense that a barrier was erected around the perimeter of the convention, but that didn’t stop protesters from tearing down the security fences, leading many to wonder if something big is on the horizon — perhaps for Thursday, the final day of the DNC.

Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas calls in from the grounds in Chicago to update Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” on the situation.

“I didn't think it was going to be possible, but protesters managed to breach the fencing in several places and now they are kind of in a standoff situation with Chicago Police,” says Rosas, adding that law enforcement is armed with pepper spray.



“What led to this breakdown in security?” asks Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

“Part of the reason why they were able to [breach the security perimeter] is because clearly the police have given a hands-off approach,” Rosas explains. “The Brandon Johnson administration under Superintendent Snelling has given them a wide berth in certain places.”

“What are the primary demands or issues that are being raised by these protesters?” asks Jill.

“Calling for ceasefire in Gaza at a minimum but also arms embargo on Israel” is the main issue protesters are raising; however, there are some groups raising other concerns, like “health care” and “no border walls in general for the country.”

For the final day of the convention, Rosas expects “more of the same” and perhaps an even bigger display.

The protesters have already made a “big first impression,” he says. “If Chicago Police continue this hands-off approach, it's only going to invigorate them more.”

