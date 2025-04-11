Dan Bongino publicly responds to FBI appointment of J6-obsessed official

In a move no conservative saw coming, a key player in the January 6 witch hunts was recently named the assistant director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

That key player is Steven Jensen.

While conservatives had been counting on newly crowned FBI Director Kash Patel to root out people like Jensen, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted a few cryptic X posts that seemed to defend the FBI’s decision to give him the position.

“As I dive back into work, I want to reassure you that nothing that is happening here is happening by accident. Because of the sensitivity of what the FBI deals with, both the Director and I have to be circumspect in what we can make public. Bad guys read this stuff too. Neither one of us came here to play games,” Bongino wrote in a post on X.



“Measure us by results. You will see them. But just because you don’t see something happening right this second, doesn’t mean it isn’t happening,” he continued, noting that not every decision made will “please everyone,” and they won’t be “pandering” in order to do so.

“When you see something happen, and the entire story isn’t public, and the underlying facts aren’t all public, it may appear counterintuitive to our reform agenda,” he wrote in a follow-up post, adding, “I promise you, it’s not an accident.”

“We are assuming that Bongino was responding to this controversy,” Blaze News investigative reporter Steve Baker tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News Tonight.” “If, in fact, he was responding to that, it still does not answer one of the hardest questions that I think and one of the most important questions that I have.”

That question, Baker reveals, is, “Why have we been a week and a half into this appointment and there’s been no announcement from the FBI, not even the lowest level public relations or spokesperson from the FBI?”

That includes FBI Director Kash Patel.

“There’s always an announcement about important positions when they are filled like this, and for him to take over the most important position in the Washington Field Office with no announcement, no press release,” Baker says, noting that the controversy surrounding the move would be incredibly hard for them to ignore.

“And still, the only thing that we have seen posted from Kash Patel on his X account so far is the intramural fundraising hockey game that they had in Chicago, and maybe a couple of other arrests, but nothing to do with this particular controversy whatsoever,” Baker continues.

“So they are obviously ignoring it for some reason,” he adds.

