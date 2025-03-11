CRINGE: Democrats' censure song and TikTok flops show messaging is DOA

After Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) was booted from President Trump’s congressional address last week, the Democrats thought it was a great idea to sing “We Shall Overcome” during Green’s censure vote.

Spoiler alert: It wasn’t a great idea.

“Didn’t seem like they knew the words,” Blaze Media D.C. correspondent Christopher Bedford tells Jill Savage on “Blaze News Tonight.” “They’re cosplaying. I mean, this is not a civil rights moment. You’re a member of Congress. This is Al Green getting in trouble for being a bad guy.”

That hasn’t been the only Democrat messaging fail this week, after the Democrats also posted a video to TikTok accompanied by the direction to “Choose your fighter.” The video shows several congresswomen, including Jasmine Crockett and AOC, bouncing up and down like a character in a video game waiting to be chosen.

“It’s just a funny look. Poor manners,” Bedford comments. “It didn’t work for the last White House. The last White House, basically their strategy was, ‘I know that the grocery bills are rising, but we just put out a super gay TikTok video and it didn’t actually seem to move the vote.’”

“I just don’t think when you’re a working-class party initially that is struggling with working-class voters and connecting with normalcy, well, this is not quite the path home,” he continues. “They’ve been downgraded to TikTok.”



