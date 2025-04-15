The border industrial complex: Charities are using YOUR MONEY to fund mass migration

The Red Cross — and many other charities like it — have long been touted as selfless entities created to help American citizens.

But a recent investigation by the Oversight Project has revealed the Red Cross' interest is not actually in helping Americans but in helping itself.

“The Red Cross, courtesy of your U.S. tax dollars, heading down to Colombia, right south of the most dangerous jungle in the world, the Darien Gap, where the Red Cross is supposed to be keeping people out of danger, is telling them how to go into the jungle,” Oversight Project executive director Mike Howell tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News Tonight.”

“There’s jungle cats, nomadic gangs, and all sorts of danger,” he continues, adding, “All so they can illegally immigrate to the United States. It’s still happening, and you’re still paying for it.”

Howell calls this the “border industrial complex.”

“It is an entire well-organized, decades-long-in-the-making complex, and it is what allowed the country to be invaded over the Biden administration. It could not have been accomplished without the coordinated effort,” he explains, “and this means things as simple as handing people water and shelter and plane tickets.”

But it’s not just as simple as water, shelter, and plane tickets.

“The Red Cross has a psychiatrist to mentally prepare illegal aliens from all around the world. Not just people from south of the border,” he says, “but people from all over every single continent in the world who have traversed through the Darien Gap, preparing them with the psychological fortitude I guess they need to know they’re about to enter one of the most dangerous jungles and potentially be kidnapped by tribes.”

Alongside food, water, and psychological preparation, the Red Cross also provides maps that explain how to navigate into the U.S. illegally.

“Everything in which one illegal could need to get to the U.S., the Red Cross is attempting to provide them,” Howell says.

“And they’re working side by side with another organization,” he continues, adding, “This is why we have to use the term ‘border industrial complex,’ because there’s so many of them.”

