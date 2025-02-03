Nuremberg 2.0? Here’s what REAL COVID accountability looks like

It’s been five years since the United States locked down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and while many Americans have chosen to forgive and forget, there are others who simply can’t — and for good reason.

“There is no accountability unless wrongdoing is punished, and trials are what we need. Actual courts of law,” Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” tells co-host Jill Savage. “There’s a lot of different ways to go after wrongdoing, but I think that a lot of Americans who went through this feel like there has to be some real legal trial.”

And this is not a common response from the right.

“The right doesn’t usually say, ‘We’re going to put all our opponents in jail.’ That was something the left has been all about for the last nine years. But right now, yeah, we’re going to need that,” Peterson says.

Savage notes that some of their listeners are even calling for criminal malpractice charges and charges for crimes against humanity — and not allowing it to simply be a “congressional investigation.”

“Criminal malpractice,” Peterson says, “People want this set in stone in some way. They really want the force of law, the rule of law, to come into play. Whereas the investigation, we all know, it might be a kind of punishment that’s public, that you’ve been shamed in some way.”

“We’ve seen this happen over and over again, and we, people, just know in their gut it’s not good enough,” he adds.

“People made so much money off of the decisions that were made, off of the actions that were taken,” Savage agrees. “And you see it, that it cost lives, people’s lives were at stake, people lost family members, and yet, people just went through and said, ‘Oh, you know what? We can make a couple billion dollars off of this,’ so that's what they needed to do.”

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.