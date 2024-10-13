Big Pharma's 'lifetime slaves': Why a detransitioner ENDORSED Trump

Chloe Cole was convinced by medical doctors at only 12 years old that she was transgender, leading her down a path of irreversible medical procedures.

Now, the prominent detransitioner is 20, and she’s voting for Donald Trump.

“I have been incredibly frustrated with the U.S. government and its complacency in allowing so many children and young women and men who are vulnerable, like me, to go down this path without either helping those of us who have already been hurt, or just looking the other way when children and youth are being harmed,” Cole tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“I absolutely refuse to endorse a candidate who is not only allowing it to happen but also actively encouraging parents and families to allow their children to go down these paths,” she adds.

While Cole has seen “a lot of remarkable change being made,” including that 26 states have now passed laws to protect children from going through what she did, she doesn’t believe we’re making progress quickly enough.

“Even amongst states that are more conservative, there still is this pervasive lie that parts of the treatment are reversible, that it’s safe to allow children to go on it,” Cole explains. “It is completely dangerous.”

Horrifyingly enough, Savage adds that over 5,700 minors had transgender surgery between 2019 and 2023, and over 14,000 have received care for dysphoria.

Cole believes that the high numbers are due to the practice being “incredibly lucrative,” which fits what the advocacy group Do No Harm has found.

The group has reported that doctors submitted charges of around $119 million for the procedures done on children in that four-year time frame.

“It really makes sense as to why doctors would be incentivized to do this young and younger and throughout long periods of the patient’s life. Because the younger that you go, the further that a patient is going to go into it, and the further that you go, the more interventions, the more medications, the more surgeries,” Cole explains.

“We’re creating lifetime slaves to the pharmaceutical and to the health care industries,” she adds.

