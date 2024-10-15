Did Bill Clinton just repeat MAGA talking points?

Although he was wearing a Harris-Walz hat, Bill Clinton certainly didn’t speak like a Democrat when he was talking about illegal immigration while on the Harris campaign trail.

“You would think he was campaigning for Donald Trump based on this soundbite,” says Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight,” playing the clip.

- YouTube youtu.be

“You had a case in Georgia not very long ago. ... They made an ad about it — about a young woman who'd been killed by an immigrant,” said a very old, frail-looking Clinton.



“Well, if they had all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn't have happened,” he continued, adding that “America is not having enough babies to keep our populations up,” so “we need immigrants that have been vetted to do work.”

“Doesn’t really line up with what they’re saying on the left,” says Jill.

Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson agrees, adding, “I think there’s a lot of cognitive dissonance going on right now around the country.” He points to Kamala Harris’ entire campaign suddenly being in favor of a border wall as an example.

“It’s exactly the argument we’ve been making forever,” says Stu Burguiere in regard to Clinton’s words.

Unfortunately, Clinton is not campaigning for Trump and is merely vocalizing an obvious, undeniable truth.

“He's just going to say it because it's obvious and it's true,” says Peterson, noting that Clinton’s job is to make a case for Kamala, whose campaign certainly isn’t rooted in truth-telling. That’s why Clinton is “not talking about what's actually happened and who's responsible for it.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.