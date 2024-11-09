Did THIS generation just save America?

The counting is done, and Donald Trump has won with a stunning 312 electoral votes — the most any Republican candidate has won since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

“Blaze News Tonight” host Jill Savage and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson are joined by Clay Travis, OutKick founder and co-host of "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," to discuss how Trump was able to achieve this landslide victory.

According to Travis, Kamala Harris “got her a** kicked” partially because “she never really told us what she thought on the issues, and the ones she did tell us about she was wrong on.”

“Meanwhile, Trump was right on everything,” and he expanded his voter base by appealing to “men in particular — black, white, Asian, Hispanic.”

However, there was another major factor that contributed to Harris’ epic loss: Generation X.

“You spoke about how Generation X came out in large numbers. Why do you think that is?” Peterson asks.

“Because Generation X has great judgment,” Travis answers. “I do think Gen X saved America.”

“I think a big reason why is Trump appeals to people who grew up in the 1980s and the 1990s. ... We grew up in an America that was awesome and an America that was filled with belief that we were the greatest country in the history of the world,” he adds.

“A lot of Democrats frankly don't believe that anymore, and I think much of Generation X, myself included, fundamentally rejects this idea that somehow as America is a fundamentally awful, racist country, and we like the idea Trump is selling, which is American exceptionalism is a good thing. We are the freest and fairest country in the history of the world,” he explains. “I think Gen X is one of the biggest and foremost defenders of that idea.”

Jill then points to another group that “overwhelmingly voted for Trump” — college football players.

“Why does Donald resonate so well with this group?” asks Jill.

“I think young men innately are seeing through the BS world that they have grown up in — this woke universe where suddenly being male is wrong,” Travis says. “I think a lot of these young men in college football programs, you know, they saw this crazy Lia Thomas business, and they don't think it makes any sense.”

“They're tired of having to pretend that they don't believe what they believe. I am super optimistic that this next generation of men, these young men now 18- to 29-year-old who are coming in to vote, are going to have a big impact,” he adds.

To hear more of the conversation, including Travis’ thoughts on exactly how Trump flipped the swing states, watch the clip above.

