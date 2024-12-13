A black hole of nothing: Why Trump is running the show before 2025

When even Politico is admitting that Joe Biden couldn’t possibly be the man currently in charge of the United States, you know it’s gotten bad.

“Politico finally noticed this,” Blaze Media senior editor for politics Christopher Bedford tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “And I think the reason for that is because Democrats are finally willing to talk about it. There’s been a complete absence of leadership in the White House for four years now.”

“It’s not just that Joe Biden is absent, it’s that the new president-elect, not his vice president, but former President Donald Trump, seems to be everywhere at the exact same time,” he continues.

And Trump isn’t just “everywhere,” but he’s receiving warm welcomes from leaders all around the world.

“I mean he’s going over to France; he’s going to the grand, beautiful, really moving reopening of Notre Dame. Royalty from England, people who used to snub their nose at him, Canadian Prime Ministers, or I guess governors as he would call them, French leaders, they are bustling to get into shaking his hand,” Bedford explains.

“When people wonder what American policy is, they’re much more interested, they’d be much better suited, talking to Donald Trump, the mean, old orange man, than they would be talking to the sitting president of the United States, if they’re even able to get him on the line,” he adds.

Peterson is in full agreement.

“Everyone’s seen it. They’ve seen him act as president since really a few weeks after he won. He’s already in the lead,” he says. “It speaks to something very deep that is lurking here, and that is: Where is the leadership in the Democratic Party, period?”

“There’s just a black hole right now of nothing,” he adds.

