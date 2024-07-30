Donald Trump Jr. alleges that shooting was NOT a coincidence, and the evidence is adding up

When Donald Trump Jr. told Tucker Carlson that the assassination attempt on his father was not a coincidence and that anyone who said so was a “freaking idiot,” he vocalized and normalized what many Americans have been silently asking — was the shooting an inside job?

More and more people in the field of national security, some of whom have chosen to remain anonymous, have come forward and said something to the effect of, "Yes, evidence is suggesting that Crooks was groomed and assisted. "

Of course, this begs the question: Then who is complicit in the crime?

Investigative journalist and Blaze Media correspondent Steve Baker joins “Blaze News Tonight” to go over the accumulated puzzle pieces that are beginning to paint a clearer picture of what exactly happened on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump Jr.: Trump Assassination Attempt Not a 'Coincidence' | 7/29/2024 youtu.be

Blaze Media was “very fortunate to have sources on the ground on the evening of July 13 as well as the next morning before the Secret Service gag order went into effect,” says Baker, adding that the “single-most significant thing” that Blaze sources discovered was that “the radio coms were ... ‘siloed.”’

Baker explains that Secret Service and local law enforcement at the rally “were not in communication with each other because they were not prepped” prior to the rally.

“When things started going wrong and then suspicions began being raised about this particular guy, Thomas Crooks, on the ground ... they couldn't get communications back to verify that he was not a blue-on-blue situation,” ultimately allowing for “the first shot to be fired.”

However, the question remains: Was this lack of communication and preparation purposeful?

Clearly Donald Trump Jr. thinks so.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.