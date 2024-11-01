The HUGE election integrity win that has Democrats PANICKING

The Trump-Vance campaign has filed a lawsuit against Bucks County for turning away Republican voters — and they’ve won.

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday sided with the Trump campaign and extended the in-person voting option in Bucks County, as long lines on the final day had voters fearing they were being shut out completely.

One woman was even arrested at the polling location for “influencing” voters by asking them to all stay in line rather than leave out of frustration. Voters now have until Friday.

“MASSIVE. We just won in Bucks County PA. Judge just ruled that Josh Shapiro’s buddies violated state election code by blocking people from voting with uniformed officers - we all saw the videos. Early in person Voting is now EXTENDED until 5pm. Get back in line, Bucks!” Jack Posobiec wrote in a post on X.

“Why were these people out there just cutting the lines short in the first place Chris, in Pennsylvania?” Jill Savage asks Christopher Bedford on “Blaze News Tonight.”

“Well, it was active voter suppression,” Bedford explains. “And right now, all we know is the police officers who were sent there, who made arrests, who blocked people, and I’m really curious.”

“The Democrat judge has said votes were suppressed here, that’s why they elongated this. Now, Bucks County is an interesting spot just outside of Philadelphia. It’s always been divided, long before Donald Trump,” he continues, adding, “Someone gave the order. They can’t hide behind that.”

