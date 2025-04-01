Elon Musk EXPOSES massive Social Security fraud among noncitizens

At an America PAC town hall in Wisconsin this week, Elon Musk took the opportunity to reveal a serious truth bomb — which is that millions of noncitizens receive Social Security numbers.

Musk was joined on stage by fellow billionaire Antonio Gracias, who is the CEO and CIO of Valor Equity Partners.

“Once you’re in the country, and you’ve got asylum through one of these pathways, we’ve mapped the whole thing out; you can apply for a work document. You file a 765, it’s the work form. You get this form called the 766, that’s the authorization, and then the Social Security Administration automatically sends you in the mail your Social Security number,” Gracias told the audience.

“No interview, no ID,” Gracias added, before Musk chimed in.

“This is worth just reiterating,” Musk said. “People sometimes think that under the Biden administration that he was simply asleep at the switch. He wasn’t asleep at the switch. It was a massive large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible.”

“Ultimately, to change the entire voting map of the United States, disenfranchise the American people, and make it a permanent, deep-blue one-party state from which there would be no escape,” he added.

Some hecklers did manage to get into the town hall, and Musk then called them out accordingly.

“It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience,” Musk said to laughter. “Give my regards to George; say hi to George for me,” he added, before chanting “USA” along with the crowd.

Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” is impressed.

“He is the best form of communication that we have going on the right,” Savage says. “So good.”

